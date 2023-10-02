Fierce names Pat Garcia-Gonzalez, Founder and CEO of The Max Foundation as one of its Fierce 50 Honorees of 2023 in the Health Equity Category

The Max Foundation

02 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

SEATTLE, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  The Max Foundation (Max), a global non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating health equity by delivering medication, technology, and supportive services to cancer patient, today announced that Fierce Healthcare and Fierce Life Sciences has named Co-Founder and CEO Pat Garcia-Gonzalez as a Health Equity Honoree in  2023's Fierce 50. The Fierce 50 showcases 50 companies and individuals driving advancements in medicine, fostering innovation, and shaping the future of biopharma and healthcare.

"The Fierce 50 special report shines a spotlight on those who are making a significant impact and driving progress in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and biotech industries," said Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare. "These outstanding individuals and companies exemplify excellence in their fields, and their dedication to innovation and improving lives is truly commendable. Congratulations to this year's honorees."

"I am pleased to be recognized for the impact Max has in helping people living with cancer and critical illnesses gain access to treatment, care, and support all over the world. But I do not do it alone and share this honor with the entire Max team, our network of caring physicians and our nonprofit and industry partners ," said Ms. Garcia-Gonzalez.  "Since we began, more than 100,000 people in low-to-middle income countries have put their trust in us to help them overcome the many barriers to treatment in low- and middle-income countries.  They and all patients deserve the same access to treatment as available in the higher income world."

Ms. Garcia-Gonzalez established Max in 1997 in honor of her stepson, Max. Max was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) at the age of 14 and succumbed to the disease at the age of 17.  Under Pat's direction since 2005, Max is dedicated to accelerating health equity by increasing global access to treatment, care, and support for people living with cancer. The organization channels over 10 million doses of life-saving cancer treatment to patients each year in 77 low- and middle-income countries. Max carries out its daily work in partnership with a global network of more than 500 physicians and 200 hospitals and medical institutions, as well as several local NGOs and patient associations.

The Fierce 50 is a constellation of the most brilliant visionaries and trailblazers, handpicked by the discerning editors of Fierce Biotech, Fierce Pharma and Fierce Healthcare. These are the movers and shakers who are pushing boundaries, defying limitations and igniting change in healthcare delivery, drug development, research and beyond.  A complete list of the Fierce 50 honorees can be viewed online at www.fiercepharma.com/fierce-50.  

The Fierce 50 honorees will be celebrated live at an evening gala at the Edison Ballroom in New York on December 5th.  For more information visit https://fierce50.fiercelifesciences.com/.

About The Max Foundation
The Max Foundation (Max) is a global health nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating health equity. For 26 years, Max has pioneered practical, scalable, high-quality solutions to bring lifesaving treatments and patient-centered health care to more than 100,000 people living with cancer and critical illness in low- and middle-income countries. Max believes in a world where all people can access high-impact medicines, where geography is not destiny, and where everyone can strive for health with dignity and with hope. Learn more at www.themaxfoundation.org

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

SOURCE The Max Foundation

