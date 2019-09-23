FierceBiotech names Frontier Medicines one of its "Fierce 15" biotech companies of 2019

"This year has seen unrivalled scientific talent in the early-stage life sciences world. It has been a pleasure to for us at FierceBiotech to speak to all 15 winners and hear their passion, progress and panache," said Ben Adams, Senior Editor of FierceBiotech. "Each company brought something different, exciting and potentially life-changing for myriad patients around the world across a host of diseases and disorders. These companies use cutting-edge science, top-notch teams and a drive to genuinely make the world a better place, despite the risks and challenges that, as ever in biotech, lay ahead."

In June, Frontier Medicines announced the closing of a Series A Preferred Stock financing round of $67 million led by Deerfield Management, Droia Oncology Ventures and MPM Capital, with participation from DCVC Bio (an affiliated fund of DCVC), RA Capital Management and other investors. The company is using chemoproteomics – an innovative approach to chemically interrogate proteins in living systems – to discover and pharmacologically target new binding pockets (or "hotspots") on proteins. This process makes them accessible to small-molecule drug discovery and development.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Fierce 15 company, an award which reflects the innovative nature of our chemoproteomics platform and its ability to address previously inaccessible disease-causing proteins," said Chris Varma, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Frontier Medicines. "While we are taking on a considerable challenge, we believe this approach will have a tremendous impact on transforming patients' lives for the better. Our entire team would like to thank FierceBiotech for honoring Frontier Medicines as one of this year's Fierce 15."

FierceBiotech is an internationally recognized daily report reaching biotech and pharma industry professionals. Each year, FierceBiotech evaluates hundreds of private companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position.

About Frontier Medicines

Frontier Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company that "drugs the undruggable" to change the course of debilitating diseases, starting with cancer. A leader in chemoproteomics, Frontier Medicines' proprietary platform integrates advanced computational approaches and machine learning to develop medicines against previously inaccessible disease-causing proteins. This is one of the most critical challenges in addressing human disease. For more information, please visit www.frontiermeds.com.

About FierceBiotech

FierceBiotech is the biotech industry's daily monitor, an email newsletter and web resource providing the latest biotech news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 150,000 top biotech professionals rely on FierceBiotech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories. Signup is free at www.fiercebiotech.com/signup.

