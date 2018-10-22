FierceHealthcare recognizes Medisafe as a 2019 "Fierce 15" Healthcare Company

"We are proud to be selected for this year's Fierce 15 and humbled to stand alongside these other pioneering companies," said Omri Shor, Medisafe Founder &. CEO. "2019 is going to be a very exciting year for Medisafe as we recently surpassed the five million registered users mark, making Medisafe an uncontested leader in delivering medication management and patient engagement. In fact, we were recently cited by Time Magazine as one of the top recommended apps for older adults. And, soon we will announce business partnerships that uniquely reflect Medisafe's ability to drive value to our Pharma partners through improved patient engagement. We expect 2019 to be a milestone year for the company."

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce" – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is FierceHealthcare's first annual Fierce 15 selection.

"This year's Fierce 15 winners show companies both large and small are finding new and innovative ways to tackle healthcare's most pressing challenges," said Tina Reed, FierceHealthcare's executive health and hospitals editor.

An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 120,000 healthcare industry professionals, FierceHealthcare provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. This year FierceHealthcare evaluated hundreds of companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and its innovative approach to solving some of the most complex and longstanding problems in the health industry.

Medisafe is the personalized medication management platform addressing all major causes of non-adherence, a $300 billion annually problem in the US alone. Medisafe's cloud-based mobile platform personalizes content, resources and interventions — such as educational videos, coupons and motivational messages — based on each user's regimen, condition and specific circumstance. Medisafe fosters collaboration among patients, their loved ones and healthcare professionals through caregiver tools and reports, and helps the healthcare professionals improve health outcomes and sustain quality care initiatives. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and ISO 27001:2013 certified. Medisafe's five million registered patient and caregiver users have recorded over two billion successful medication doses on their iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and contributed 200,000 reviews that average 4.65 out of 5 stars in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. For more information, visit: https://www.medisafe.com/

FierceHealthcare is the healthcare industry's daily monitor, an email newsletter and web resource providing the latest news, articles, and resources related to healthcare organizations and providers, Medicare/Medicaid/CMS, policies & regulations, healthcare reform and more. More than 120,000 top healthcare professionals rely on FierceHealthcare for an insider briefing on the day's top stories. Signup is free at www.fiercehealthcare.com/signup .

