Fiesta Dinnerware Introduces New 2020 Color Butterscotch

For 2020, with no retiring colors as of now, there are 15 signature Fiesta colors, including: Ivory, Slate, Scarlet, Poppy, Butterscotch, Daffodil, Sunflower, Lemongrass, Shamrock, Meadow, Turquoise, Lapis, Cobalt, Mulberry, and White.

To help introduce Butterscotch, Fiesta Dinnerware is collaborating with nora fleming ®, maker of colorful "minis" that are interchangeable decorations for serving and entertaining pieces. The two brands have partnered for a limited edition serving piece featuring an exclusive Fiesta 14.75" Round Platter in new color Butterscotch with a signature nora fleming 4" mini of the iconic Fiesta Dancing Lady.

"This Fiesta collaboration is a defining moment for our company," says Nora Fleming, Founder of nora fleming. "We're so excited to partner with this established iconic brand. Our audiences are very similar! They are so enthusiastic about our brands and they love to entertain. It's really a perfect fit."

In addition to the Fiesta and nora fleming exclusive piece, standard dinnerware pieces will be available in Butterscotch, including 3pc Bistro Place Settings, 3pc Classic Place Settings, and a variety of plates, platters, bowls, mugs, the signature disk pitcher, and serving pieces.

Butterscotch Fiesta Dinnerware will be available to consumers at better department stores, independent retailers, .coms, and on www.fiestafactorydirect.com by mid-June 2020. Fiesta Dinnerware is lead free and dishwasher, microwave and oven safe. Fiesta has restaurant quality durability with an unprecedented 5-year chip replacement warranty.

