FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into Fairness of $8.50 Per Share Buyout Agreement - FRGI

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the fairness of the proposed buyout of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. ("Fiesta")NASDAQ: FRGI) shareholders by Authentic Restaurant Brands ("ARB") at $8.50 per share.

The $8.50 per share buyout price appears to undervalue Fiesta's shares. Notably, shares of Fiesta's stock traded at over $9.00 per share less than two months prior to the announcement of the proposed buyout, and at least one analyst recently assigned a $13.00 per share price target on Fiesta's shares.

The investigation has uncovered significant potential conflicts of interest in the proposed buyout, and seeks to determine (i) whether $8.50 per share represents maximum achievable cash consideration for Fiesta's shareholders, and (ii) whether Fiesta's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws by agreeing to sell the company to ARB at just $8.50 per share.

