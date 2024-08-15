FIFA announces Bank of America as Official Bank Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 26™

Bank of America partners with the most iconic brands in sports who share a vision for driving progress. This landmark agreement with FIFA, running through 2026, aims to further strengthen ties with and create lasting impact in the communities where the banks' teammates and clients live and work around the world. The partnership complements the company's global and local market strategies, engaging a worldwide audience as it unites to experience unforgettable moments that connect people in ways that only live sport can.

Celebrating the agreement, FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, said: "We are extremely excited to welcome Bank of America as a global sponsor of this groundbreaking FIFA World Cup. Bank of America's commitment to community engagement both domestically and globally aligns with our goals for the tournament and beyond, while their support of FIFA on an international basis is a major milestone for our organisation as we continue to serve our game for the benefit of the entire world."

As FIFA's first-ever global sponsor in the banking category, Bank of America will leverage this opportunity to connect with communities. Bank of America's approach to responsible growth through community outreach, youth programming, and financial education initiatives aligns with FIFA's commitment to develop football while positively impacting people across the globe.

Bank of America's Chair and CEO, Brian Moynihan, added: "Football connects the world like no other sport. FIFA World Cup 26 is a tremendous opportunity to celebrate the pursuit of excellence and how we deliver for our clients, teammates and the communities we serve across the U.S. and around the world."

FIFA World Cup 26 will be the biggest and most innovative in the tournament's history. Featuring 104 matches with 48 teams from around the world across 16 host cities in the USA, Canada and Mexico, the tournament will provide a platform for brands to engage on a truly global level, as players and fans alike take centre stage.

