FIFA World Cup 2026™ Miami Host Committee gears up for seven epic matches with unprecedented public collaboration

Executive advisory board, a coalition of city, county, and state leaders led by four female South Florida mayors will fuel a formidable FIFA World Cup 2026™ spectacle

MIAMI, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Miami Host Committee proudly unveils a historic alliance between Florida state officials, city, and county leaders, establishing an executive advisory board. Led by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, this distinguished group includes Broward County Mayor Nan Rich, Palm Beach County Mayor Maria Sachs, Monroe County Mayor Holly Merrill Raschein, Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner and State Senator and Miami-Dade Legislative Delegation Chair Ana Maria Rodriguez, who will play a pivotal role orchestrating the world's largest sporting event scheduled for the summer of 2026.

This effort emphasizes regional unity in hosting FIFA World Cup 2026™, showcasing an unparalleled partnership and Florida's commitment to delivering a world-class event. In addition, with Mayor Levine Cava spearheading the executive advisory board and supported by a strong contingent of female leaders, South Florida's diverse leadership is in the spotlight during Women's History Month, reinforcing the universal appeal of this global game and powerful role women will have in shaping the event.

"With so many key functions involved in planning this event from the variety of accommodations and key venue preparation to coordination of transportation, security, health, and emergency response, as well as managing the arrival experience and diverse events associated with the World Cup, it will be necessary for South Florida to rise to the occasion as a united region to truly showcase how we work together to be the best hosts possible," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Levine Cava. "I have no doubt that this executive advisory board has the leadership, commitment, and drive to deliver on this global event."

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is anticipated to be one of the most significant sporting events globally, hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This edition will feature an expanded format with 48 teams, providing more nations with the opportunity to participate. The shared effort between the three host countries reflects the tournament's ability to unite nations through the universal language of football and competition, drawing massive global attention and fostering a lasting impact on host nations.

Executive advisory board member, Florida State Senator, and Delegation Chairwoman Ana Maria Rodriguez, recognizes the importance of teamwork, "I am thrilled to join together with a dynamic and distinguished leaders from across South Florida as part of the executive advisory board, fostering unity across Miami-Dade and neighboring counties to make the FIFA World Cup 2026 a monumental success. This global event is not just an opportunity for South Florida but for all of Florida to shine on the world stage and show once again how our state unites around moments. Together, we will showcase our state's collective strength and hospitality, leaving an enduring legacy for generations to come."

The news builds on FIFA's recent announcement of the tournament's official match schedule, featuring seven matches at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, including the bronze final in July 2026. Specific team matchups will be disclosed in 2025.

Rodney Barreto, chairman and CEO of the Barreto Group, and co-chair of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Miami Host Committee, expresses confidence, stating, "South Florida's regional strength will be the perfect barometer to showcase that global events find a home here."

Beau Ferrari, NBC Universal and co-chair of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Miami Host Committee, adds, "We look forward to working together to build the team that will deliver this historic global event in 2026 and it's lasting impact for our community in South Florida and throughout the state."

Additional reaction from the executive advisory board regarding the announcement:

Broward County Mayor Nan Rich

"FIFA World Cup is yet another opportunity for South Florida to continue to showcase our inter-regional cooperation to accommodate special once-in-a-lifetime events. Broward County is a sports and soccer-loving mecca, and our residents share the passion in supporting a game that transcends boundaries. We are enthusiastic about the opportunity to lend a hand."

Palm Beach County Mayor Maria Sachs

"South Florida is truly an interconnected community and I have always been a proponent of engaging across county lines to ensure that resources can be aligned and coordinated to support common goals. Catering to the logistical and operational needs of an event like the World Cup is a challenge that Palm Beach County is happy to take on."

Monroe County Mayor Holly Merrill Raschein

"There is no doubt in my mind that the Florida Keys and Key West will factor into the visits of thousands of fans to South Florida here to enjoy the World Cup. Monroe County welcomes the opportunity to extend our hospitality and available resources to make everyone feel welcome and make the most out of their experience."

City of Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris

"The game day World Cup 2026 experience in Miami-Dade County begins with Miami Gardens. I welcome this opportunity to provide counsel and leadership as a board member as we continue to shape our city's role in defining what this event means to our community. Miami Gardens stands ready with a dedicated team of professionals to help ensure this event has a positive impact not only for our city, but for the entire region."

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

"Memorable events start with outstanding planning and coordination. Miami is poised to host some of the most impactful and colorful fan experiences that will draw thousands of people into world-class venues across our city to enjoy the spirit of the games. This board's leaders are leading the Herculean charge on coordination and support for the world's largest sporting event. It is an honor to showcase the spirit of cooperation involved in tying together the World Cup by serving on the committee and providing resources from our great city."

City of Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner

"As we gear up for the biggest sporting event in the world, our collective efforts in South Florida alongside the host committee and executive advisory board are poised to set an unparalleled standard of excellence. We're committed to ensuring meticulous preparations, the highest of standards, top-notch accommodations, and above all, the safety and well-being of all attendees."

About the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Miami Host Committee

Working in partnership with FIFA and associated sports and municipal entities, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Miami Host Committee was established to maximize opportunities and deliver an unmatched FIFA World Cup 26™ experience that creates enduring economic, social, recreational, and cultural opportunities in communities throughout Miami-Dade County.

For information about volunteer opportunities and event updates, visit www.MiamiFWC26.com. Follow @FWC26Miami.

