FIFCO USA Invests $50M in the Genesee Brewery to Create World-Class Packaging Facility and Add Capacity

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FIFCO USA, parent-company of the Genesee Brewery and Labatt USA, recently announced plans to invest $50 million over three years to create a world-class packaging facility, as well as add capabilities and capacity for innovation to attract new contract manufacturing clients and supplement the Canadian supply of Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light. Earlier today, New York state announced a $7 million capital grant through Empire State Development to support the project.

"Demand for Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light beer has outpaced our supply from Canada. Last year, we began working to develop a plan to continue modernizing our Rochester brewery while building its capacity to accommodate more volume," said Piotr Jurjewicz, CEO, FIFCO USA. "We're transforming our canning and innovation capabilities, adding tanks and upgrading equipment to grow our business and create a more efficient and sustainable operation."

Along with its own brands, the brewery produces alcoholic beverages for a variety of leading companies across the U.S. Over the last 15 years, the Genesee Brewery has undergone $215 million in modernization and upgrades, including the installation of a world-class brewing system in 2018. The recent project is phase two of a company plan to modernize the brewery and position it for long-term growth in a competitive industry.

"New York state's commitment to our brewery cemented our decision to invest $50 million to modernize and expand our capabilities," said Jurjewicz. "On behalf of hundreds of local employees, we're thankful for Governor Hochul's support and we are excited about the next chapter of our storied history."

About Brewing Labatt Blue and Blue Light in Rochester

Kevin Hryclik, Labatt USA Brewmaster in Canada, worked with the Rochester Brewing Team to ensure a perfect match. Hryclik, a 40-year Labatt employee, said consistency is key when brewing in multiple locations.

"We have done extensive taste and sensory testing to ensure we deliver the same great taste and quality standards," said Hryclik. "It's typical to brew in multiple locations. It comes down to using the same recipe and sourcing the same raw ingredients to maintain the brand's distinctive flavor."

The first shipments of select packages of Labatt Blue and Blue Light beer leave the brewery today for distribution in New York and Pennsylvania.

About FIFCO USA

FIFCO USA, headquartered in Rochester, New York, is among the top brewers in the U.S. FIFCO USA's portfolio includes Seagram's Escapes, Lipton Hard Iced Tea, Labatt USA, Genesee Brewing Company, and Magic Hat. FIFCO USA also brews beer and alcoholic beverages on behalf of other companies. For more information: https://www.fifcousa.com/

Always enjoy FIFCO USA beverages responsibly.

