Fifteen Analysis Group Economists Recognized as Top Intellectual Property Experts

BOSTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen economists from Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, have been recognized as among the top economic experts for intellectual property (IP) matters in this year's IAM Patent 1000. For this annual listing identifying leading patent professionals around the globe, Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) conducts extensive research that includes nearly 1,800 interviews with attorneys.

Based on this research, the IAM Patent 1000 and the interviewed attorneys praised the following consultants for their client service, experience, and knowledge: Managing Principals Christopher Borek, John Jarosz, Lauren Kindler, Jeffrey Kinrich, Justin McLean, and Carla Mulhern; Principals Rene Befurt, Na Dawson, and Robert Vigil; Vice Presidents John Browning, Minh Doan, and Mickey Ferri; Senior Advisors Daniel Slottje and Keith Ugone; and Independent Consultant Laura Stamm.

Analysis Group itself was described as a "highly professional operation at the top of its game, [that] hosts a team whom clients consider to be intelligent, well prepared, creative, and efficient. The outfit stands out in its ability to find leading experts relevant to every case brought before them, ensuring testimony of the highest quality."

