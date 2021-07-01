Fifteen Minute Publications Announces Launch of "The Naked Guy in the Attic: A Descent into the Abyss of Addiction and a Journey of Hope in Recovery"

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2014, Jason awoke to what seemed like just another 4th of July summer day. He had a successful career, a partner, a house, friends who cared, and a supportive family. He had no idea that the events of that morning would generate fireworks of their own, igniting a spark of darkness that would eventually consume him.

Despite losing everything and several near-death experiences while lost in the tightening grip of drug addiction, he was able to survive, heal, and find greater appreciation for the people around him. Seven years after a traumatic event changed his life forever, Jason is able to share his story of recovery and provide a message of hope to anyone that seeks freedom from their own personal demons.

Jessica Marie wrote "This is an extraordinary book, a moving story filled with wisdom, insight, and hope. A must-read for everyone."

Jason C. was born in the Los Angeles area and is a first-time publisher. He has a Master of Arts degree in psychology from Pepperdine University and a Doctorate in Higher Education from California Lutheran University. He has been living a grateful life of sobriety since January 15, 2019 and actively works with other recovering addicts that struggle with drug addiction.

This book is being launched by Fifteen Minute Publications on July 1st and will be available globally through Amazon and other major retailers.

Fifteen Minute Publications seeks to give voice to every person that has always wanted to tell their story. No matter your lived experience, we believe that sharing our authentic selves allows for connection and conversation in our complex world. The company was founded in Los Angeles, CA by Founder & CEO Jason W. Cupp, EdD. Visit www.fifteenminutepublications.com for more news regarding the upcoming launch.

