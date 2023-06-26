Fifteenth Annual Food From The Bar Los Angeles Campaign Raises $548,983 For Food-Insecure Children

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This six-week-long campaign, led by Los Angeles attorneys and staff from 56 legal organizations, generated a significant donation of $548,983 for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The legal community also volunteered a total of 473 volunteer shifts to help glean, box and sort food at the Food Bank. The funds will be utilized by the Food Bank and its Partner Agency Network, consisting of over 600 nonprofits, to provide essential nourishment to children facing food insecurity.

Food From The Bar - fighting hunger since 2009
Food From The Bar was established in 2009 as a collaborative hunger initiative involving legal firms, law schools, and legal services organizations. Its purpose is to raise funds, acquire food resources, and contribute volunteer hours to support the Food Bank's efforts in aiding children who depend on school lunches during the summer break. Over the years, Food From The Bar has collectively raised more than $6.5 million for the Food Bank.

"We appreciate the Los Angeles legal community for their incredible generosity," said Michael Flood, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. "The demand for food assistance continues to be elevated locally due to inflation and other factors. The continued collaboration with LA's legal community has made a huge impact on the work of the Food Bank. Together, we are making a profound difference in the lives of individuals and families throughout Los Angeles County struggling to access nutritious food."

Munger, Tolles & Olson, LLP was the Overall Winner and Sidley Austin LLP was the Per Capita Winner of this year's campaign, showcasing the unity and support of the LA legal community for the Food Bank and their food-insecure neighbors.

"With economic uncertainty and the growing need for food assistance, it is heartening to witness the solidarity of the Los Angeles legal community as they rally behind the Food Bank and our food-insecure neighbors," said Kathleen McDowell, a partner at Munger, Tolles & Olson, LLP. "Food From The Bar acts as a unifying force amidst the divisions we face, reminding us of the power of coming together. We extend our gratitude to the Food Bank for providing us with this opportunity and for their dedication to serving the Los Angeles community."

Access to food is a fundamental necessity, but unfortunately, millions of individuals lack consistent access, which has been exacerbated. Initiatives like Food From The Bar, supported by the community, enable the Food Bank and its partner agencies to provide uninterrupted support to hundreds of thousands of children, seniors, families, and individuals each month. The collaborative effort emphasizes unity and collective action toward food insecurity.

Please visit the Food From The Bar webpage for a complete list of firms, recognition levels, and special awards.

About Food From The Bar:  

Launched in 2009, the Food From The Bar campaign is an annual, four-week effort led by members of the legal community, focused on providing nutritious meals for children in Los Angeles County. Legal teams compete to see who can raise the most donations and clock the most volunteer hours. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org/foodfromthebar.

About the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County for 50 years. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of partner agencies and other Food Bank programs. The Food Bank also energizes the community to get involved and support hunger relief, especially through volunteerism, and conducts nutrition education campaigns and advocates for public policies that benefit people served and improve nutrition security. The Food Bank is rated at the highest level by Candid and Charity Navigator, and 97% of all revenue goes to programs. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

