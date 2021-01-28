Fifth Anniversary Blue Jacket Fashion Show Featuring Billy Porter, André Leon Talley, Mario Cantone, Mike Woods, Dominic Fumusa and More Goes Virtual to Raise Awareness and Funds for Prostate Cancer Research

The event will again unite the fashion, entertainment, healthcare and media worlds to openly discuss prostate cancer, with a new emphasis on racial disparities and underserved communities—and with the models' individual homes and personal spaces standing in for a shared runway. The behind-the-scenes glimpses into participants' personal lives will hope to inspire viewers to take charge of one's own health and treatment.

The program will feature virtual one-on-one discussions with leading celebrities and fashion, medical and research experts, and conclude with a socially distant version of the initiative's traditional Blue Jacket runway show.

Event participants include fashion industry icon André Leon Talley, actors Billy Porter, Mario Cantone and Dominic Fumusa, TV personalities Mike Woods, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Don Lemon and Bill Nye, and celebrity stylist Ty-Ron Mayes. Top fashion designers including Michael Kors, Thom Browne, Stephen F, Duckie Brown, Nick Graham, Ben Sherman, Tommy Hilfiger, Bruno Magli and Michael Strahan and Joseph Abboud for Men's Wearhouse will reimagine the traditional "blue jacket" that participants will then model in their own unique ways.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind lung cancer. Approximately one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point during their lifetime. Risk factors for prostate cancer include increasing age, African ancestry, family history of the disease, certain inherited genetic conditions, as well as other factors (e.g., diet, chemical exposure, smoking). Men should talk to their doctors about prostate cancer screening options starting at age 50, or 40 if in a high-risk group.

"Janssen Oncology is thrilled to be a part of the Blue Jacket Fashion Show once again to raise awareness of prostate cancer. This year, we are especially proud to help shift the focus to reflect patients most impacted," says Rodney Gillespie, VP of Sales & Marketing at Janssen Oncology, and himself a participant in the event. "Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Black men, who are also twice as likely to die from the disease as white men. Janssen Oncology is committed to raising awareness of the disproportionate impact of prostate cancer in Black communities as we work to eliminate health inequities for those living with and impacted by prostate cancer."

"As we discover how genes work in prostate cancer in order to detect it far earlier and treat it far more precisely, we accelerate the end of death and suffering from prostate cancer," says Jonathan W. Simons, MD, president and CEO of the Prostate Cancer Foundation. "The Prostate Cancer Foundation prizes our partnership with the Blue Jacket Fashion Show. It heightens awareness of prostate cancer, encourages every man to talk to his doctor about personal and family risks, prioritizes screening and stylishly encourages a healthier lifestyle."

To reserve a "seat" at the 2021 Blue Jacket Fashion Show, you can register at www.bigmarker.com/blue-jacket/2021. All attendees must register by Wednesday, February 3, 2021. After the event, the show will be available for viewing on Blue Jacket's YouTube channel.

Donations toward prostate cancer research can also be made on the Prostate Cancer Foundation's website at www.pcf.org/bluejacket.

About the Blue Jacket Initiative

The Blue Jacket Fashion Show was founded by Frederick Anderson and Laura Miller to create a platform to openly discuss men's health issues with an emphasis on cancer education, early detection, prevention and treatment options.

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has raised more than $850 million in support of cutting-edge research by more than 2,200 research projects at 220 leading cancer centers in 22 countries around the world. Thanks in part to PCF's commitment to ending death and suffering from prostate cancer, the death rate is down by 52% and countless more men alive today as a result. PCF research now impacts more than 70 forms of human cancer by focusing on immunotherapy, the microbiome and food as medicine. Learn more at pcf.org

About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

At Janssen, we're creating a future where disease is a thing of the past. We're the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, working tirelessly to make that future a reality for patients everywhere by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart. We focus on areas of medicine where we can make the biggest difference: Cardiovascular & Metabolism, Immunology, Infectious Diseases & Vaccines, Neuroscience, Oncology, and Pulmonary Hypertension.

Learn more at www.janssen.com. Follow us at www.twitter.com/JanssenGlobal and www.twitter.com/JanssenUS. Janssen Research & Development, LLC and Janssen Biotech, Inc. are part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

