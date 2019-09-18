Fifth Annual CT BHP 'iCAN' Conference Showcases Behavioral Health Services, Programs and Resources Available to Medicaid Recipients, Agencies and Providers throughout State
Sep 18, 2019, 14:58 ET
WHAT:
Fifth Annual Connecticut Behavioral Health Plan (CT BHP) 'iCan' Conference
WHEN:
Thursday, September 26, 2019
WHERE:
Artists Collective
WHO:
The conference is open to consumers, state health agencies and medical providers. Numerous provider and consumer exhibitors will be on hand, along with representatives from the Partnership's state partners, the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS), the Department of Children and Families (DCF), and the Department of Social Services (DSS).
HOW:
Due to limited space reserve a seat by calling (860) 263-2442 or emailing CTBHP@beaconhealthoptions.com
WHY:
Too many Connecticut families, young adults and youth receiving Medicaid services cycle in and out of our mental health and addiction systems because they are not accessing appropriate resources to gain wellness and self-sufficiency.
ABOUT:
CT BHP is a Partnership composed of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS), the Department of Children and Families (DCF), and the Department of Social Services (DSS), with Beacon Health Options as its administrative services organization.
