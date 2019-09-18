Fifth Annual CT BHP 'iCAN' Conference Showcases Behavioral Health Services, Programs and Resources Available to Medicaid Recipients, Agencies and Providers throughout State

News provided by

Connecticut Behavioral Health Partnership

Sep 18, 2019, 14:58 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:  

Fifth Annual Connecticut Behavioral Health Plan (CT BHP) 'iCan' Conference


WHEN:         

Thursday, September 26, 2019


WHERE:     

Artists Collective
1200 Albany Avenue, Hartford, CT


WHO:

The conference is open to consumers, state health agencies and medical providers. Numerous provider and consumer exhibitors will be on hand, along with representatives from the Partnership's state partners, the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS), the Department of Children and Families (DCF), and the Department of Social Services (DSS).


HOW:

Due to limited space reserve a seat by calling (860) 263-2442 or emailing CTBHP@beaconhealthoptions.com


WHY:

Too many Connecticut families, young adults and youth receiving Medicaid services cycle in and out of our mental health and addiction systems because they are not accessing appropriate resources to gain wellness and self-sufficiency.

The conference showcases the keys to success and the power of partnerships among Connecticut HUSKY Health consumers, families, medical providers and state agencies.

The "iCAN" conference is committed to supporting consumers and families to successfully self-advocate for needed behavioral health services in order to live their lives to the fullest potential. This year, the conference will include workshops on Substance Use, Pain Management, and Faith; Young People Navigating the the Behavioral HealthSystem, State Innovation Models, and a Spanish-speaking session on Juvenile Justice, Inclusion, and Belonging.


ABOUT:     

CT BHP is a Partnership composed of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS), the Department of Children and Families (DCF), and the Department of Social Services (DSS), with Beacon Health Options as its administrative services organization.

SOURCE Connecticut Behavioral Health Partnership

You just read:

Fifth Annual CT BHP 'iCAN' Conference Showcases Behavioral Health Services, Programs and Resources Available to Medicaid Recipients, Agencies and Providers throughout State

News provided by

Connecticut Behavioral Health Partnership

Sep 18, 2019, 14:58 ET