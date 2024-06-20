Fifth Annual HBCU Week Awards Gala Presented by Bank of America Celebrates Mission to Increase Pathways to HBCUs for Students Nationwide

Annual Event Raises Millions in Scholarship Dollars, Strengthens HBCU Talent Pipeline

WILMINGTON, Del., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HBCU Week Foundation, Inc. is hosting its fifth annual HBCU Week Awards Gala presented by Bank of America on June 28 at the HOTEL DUPONT in Wilmington, Delaware. The sold-out fundraiser supports the organization's important mission of providing scholarship dollars for students enrolling in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), diversifying the talent pipeline from college to corporate America, and minimizing student debt.

"I am always amazed and energized by the support for our annual HBCU Week Gala, and this year is no exception," said Ashley Christopher, Esq., Founder and CEO of the HBCU Week Foundation. "As a double HBCU alumna, I know firsthand the power of an HBCU education to change lives and create access to opportunities for the next generation of students. Our impact and reach would not be possible without the commitment of our sponsors and partners who stand with us in celebrating the progress we've made together, while acknowledging that our work is never done."

The black-tie gala will be an evening of glamor, inspiration and impact as supporters from the worlds of corporate America, non-profits, academia, sports, entertainment and more gather to honor individuals who have demonstrated a significant commitment to the HBCU Week Foundation's mission. Honorees for the 2024 gala include Tiffany Cross (Social Impact Award) and Bryan-Michael Cox (Trailblazer Award).

Bank of America has been a longstanding partner of the HBCU Week Foundation for the last five years, having served as the presenting sponsor of the annual gala since 2020.

"With more than half of HBCU undergraduates being first-generation college students, Bank of America appreciates the far-reaching impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities," said Chip Rossi, Delaware President, Bank of America, the presenting sponsor for this year's HBCU Week Awards Gala. "An HBCU education is such an important driver of social and economic mobility, and we are proud to support these institutions and the HBCU Week Foundation's important role in creating these pathways to higher education."

2024 gala partner, AstraZeneca, is a long-time supporter of HBCU Week Foundation, with a focus on the STEM and supply chain fields.

"HBCUs are invaluable sources of talent across our organization, including our STEM and supply chain professionals," said Lorna Smith, Head of External Operations API and Drug Substance at AstraZeneca, the premier sponsor of this year's HBCU Week Awards Gala. "As an HBCU alum, I'm proud of our continued partnership with the HBCU Week Foundation as we work together to open new doors from the classroom to corporate and clinical settings, building a workforce that reflects the patients and communities we serve, to make meaningful impact in the fields of health and medicine."

The fifth annual HBCU Week Awards Gala is set to be a star-studded affair with esteemed media outlets Essence, Black Enterprise, DETV, and Gen Z outlet MefEater confirmed to be in attendance. These influential media platforms will join corporate leaders, non-profit organizations and renowned individuals from various industries in celebrating the HBCU Week Foundation's mission.

Additional sponsors for the 2024 HBCU Week Awards Gala include The Buccini/Pollin Group (BPG), Capital One, Chemours, ChristianaCare, City of Wilmington (DE), Wilmington (DE) City Council, City Treasurer of Wilmington (DE), Delaware State University, Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI), HBCU Week Board of Directors, New Castle County, Sallie Mae, The Warehouse, Vanguard, and WSFS Bank.

The HBCU Week Awards Gala was born out the success of the HBCU Week initiative that has grown since 2017 to feature a range of elements, such as a middle school college tour, HBCU homecoming experience, panel discussions, R&B concert, a 5K race, an ESPN live broadcast featuring HBCU Week ambassador Stephen A. Smith, Battle of the Bands, and its signature HBCU college fair. There are 101 accredited HBCUs nationwide, and to date, the HBCU Week Foundation has awarded more than 8,000 on-the-spot college acceptances and more than $93 million in scholarships directly from HBCUs and corporate partners.

To support the HBCU Week Foundation, Inc. and its ongoing initiatives, secure donations can be made online at https://www.hbcuweek.org/.

About the HBCU Week Foundation

The mission of the HBCU Week Foundation is to encourage high-school aged youth to enroll into HBCUs, provide scholarship dollars for matriculation and sustain a pipeline for employment from undergraduate school to corporate America. The most impactful event during HBCU Week is the HBCU College Fair. HBCU Week Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

