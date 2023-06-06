Fifth Annual Indy Tech Gives Campaign To Be Held in Honor of Bill Oesterle

Indianapolis-area tech companies hope to raise $60,000 for local nonprofits in memory of one of tech's finest.

INDIANAPOLIS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, is proud to announce that its 2023 Indy Tech Gives campaign will be dedicated to the memory of Bill Oesterle, who was a pillar in the Indianapolis tech community. The campaign brings together Indianapolis-area tech companies in a united effort to make a meaningful impact and fundraise for local charities. This special edition of Indy Tech Gives aims to honor Bill's legacy and continue his philanthropic work by raising funds for his nonprofit organization, Friends of 38th.

Indy Tech Gives, now in its fifth year, has become a cornerstone event for the Indy tech community, empowering tech professionals to form company-wide teams, set up personal fundraising pages, and engage in friendly competition while raising funds for social good. This year's campaign will continue to build on that success and pay tribute to the remarkable impact Bill Oesterle made during his lifetime. Bill was a prominent figure in the Indianapolis tech community, known for his dedication to philanthropy and commitment to improving the city. As the co-founder of Angie's List, MakeMyMove, and the Orr Fellowship program, Bill's entrepreneurial spirit and generosity left a legacy.

"We're thrilled to dedicate this year's Indy Tech Gives campaign to the memory of Bill Oesterle. Bill's passion for philanthropy and his dedication to improving our city are an inspiration," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "Through this campaign, our goal is to help continue his remarkable work and make a lasting impact on the community he cared so deeply about."

Since its inception in 2019, the Indy Tech Gives campaign has raised over $215,000 for local charities, thanks to the collective efforts of more than 700 participants from 20 Indianapolis-area tech companies.

Corporate and nonprofit fundraising alliances for the 2023 Indy Tech Gives campaign include:

To honor Bill's memory, the 2023 Indy Tech Gives campaign will offer participants the opportunity to donate to or fundraise for Friends of 38th Street, a nonprofit organization founded by Bill to support the revitalization and development of the 38th Street corridor in Indianapolis.

To set up a team to raise funds for Friends of 38th Street or to donate, visit the Friends of Bill Oesterle fundraising page.

For more information about supporting the nonprofits participating in the 2023 campaign, visit the Indy Tech Gives home page.

The 2023 Indy Tech Gives campaign is now open for donations and runs until July 9th.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 10,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $5 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Sarah Sebastian

[email protected]

863-604-8490

SOURCE OneCause