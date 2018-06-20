Fifth Annual MongoDB Innovation Award Winners Announced

The MongoDB Innovation Awards celebrate organizations building the world's most innovative applications, recognizing those with a transformative impact on their respective sectors. This year we received entries across dozens of industries, from startups to Fortune 100 enterprises. The overall "Innovator of the Year" will be announced at MongoDB World.

Congratulations to the following MongoDB Innovation Award Winners, listed by category:

MongoDB Innovation Award Winners

Global Go-to-Market Partner of the Year: Accenture

The Enterprise: Charles Schwab

Launch Fast: Coinbase

Scale: Epic Games

Data-Driven Business: Freddie Mac

Customer Experience: Fresenius Medical Care North America

Healthcare: Genomics England

Internet of Things: Humana Inc.

Delivery Partner of the Year: Infosys

The William Zola Award for Community Excellence: Ken W. Alger

Award for Community Excellence: Savvy Startup: Radar

Atlas: 7-Eleven

Dev Ittycheria, President and CEO of MongoDB said, "I love these awards. Every year it's a great reminder of why we do what we do. This impressive group of winners highlights how data is at the heart of every part of our lives. From the games we play, to how we plan our finances and care for our loved ones. I am excited, honored and inspired to see how these organizations are using MongoDB to build businesses and change lives."

Resources:

Read more details on all the winners here: 2018 MongoDB Innovation Award Winners.

Thousands of developers are joining now at MongoDB World, the world's largest MongoDB user conference in New York .

. Follow MongoDB on LinkedIn and @MongoDB on Twitter.

Join us at MongoDB World, June 26-27, New York

Don't miss the largest global gathering of the MongoDB community. Registrants can access a 25% discount by registering here with the special discount code, "Innovation".

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 6,600 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 35 million times and there have been more than 850,000 MongoDB University registrations.

Media Relations

MongoDB

866-237-8815 x7186

communications@mongodb.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fifth-annual-mongodb-innovation-award-winners-announced-300669320.html

SOURCE MongoDB

Related Links

http://mongodb.com

