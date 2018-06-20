Fifth Annual MongoDB Innovation Award Winners Announced

NEW YORK, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB (Nasdaq: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose data platform, today announced the 12 winners of the fifth annual MongoDB Innovation Awards. The winners will be honored at MongoDB World 2018 happening in New York on June 26 and 27.
The MongoDB Innovation Awards celebrate organizations building the world's most innovative applications, recognizing those with a transformative impact on their respective sectors. This year we received entries across dozens of industries, from startups to Fortune 100 enterprises. The overall "Innovator of the Year" will be announced at MongoDB World.
Congratulations to the following MongoDB Innovation Award Winners, listed by category:
MongoDB Innovation Award Winners
- Global Go-to-Market Partner of the Year: Accenture
- The Enterprise: Charles Schwab
- Launch Fast: Coinbase
- Scale: Epic Games
- Data-Driven Business: Freddie Mac
- Customer Experience: Fresenius Medical Care North America
- Healthcare: Genomics England
- Internet of Things: Humana Inc.
- Delivery Partner of the Year: Infosys
- The William Zola Award for Community Excellence: Ken W. Alger
- Savvy Startup: Radar
- Atlas: 7-Eleven
Dev Ittycheria, President and CEO of MongoDB said, "I love these awards. Every year it's a great reminder of why we do what we do. This impressive group of winners highlights how data is at the heart of every part of our lives. From the games we play, to how we plan our finances and care for our loved ones. I am excited, honored and inspired to see how these organizations are using MongoDB to build businesses and change lives."
Resources:
- Read more details on all the winners here: 2018 MongoDB Innovation Award Winners.
- Thousands of developers are joining now at MongoDB World, the world's largest MongoDB user conference in New York.
- Follow MongoDB on LinkedIn and @MongoDB on Twitter.
Join us at MongoDB World, June 26-27, New York
Don't miss the largest global gathering of the MongoDB community. Registrants can access a 25% discount by registering here with the special discount code, "Innovation".
About MongoDB
MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 6,600 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 35 million times and there have been more than 850,000 MongoDB University registrations.
