Fifth Annual Scaling Up Group Dental Symposium Returns to Louisville August 21-23

Created to be a forum of conversation about the group dental industry, Scaling Up Group Dental Symposium has quickly become one of the top DSO conferences in the country since its inception in 2015. The conference teaches dental practice representatives how to scale their operation if they seek to grow independently, or if they are considering joining a DSO.

To kick off the symposium, Mortenson Dental Partners will host a "Behind the Scenes Tour" at the Mortenson Dental Partner Support Center. The exclusive tour will pull back the curtain on certain services and departments that are instrumental in running and supporting a growing DSO, such as patient services; accounting and payroll; billing and collections; marketing; human resources and benefits; and several others.

A robust agenda is set for the 2019 event, featuring leaders from nationally recognized DSOs and dental industry experts whom will drill into topics such as strategic development, effective leadership, business intelligence, talent recruitment, real estate and more that will help attendees scale their practices to the next level. Highlights of the confirmed speakers include:

Dr. Wayne Mortenson , Founder, Mortenson Dental Partners

, Founder, Mortenson Dental Partners Bill Becknell , CEO, Mortenson Dental Partners

, CEO, Mortenson Dental Partners Steve DeLong , CEO, Bluetree Dental

, CEO, Bluetree Dental Dr. Rob Safrit , CEO, Family Health Dental

, CEO, Family Health Dental Cecile Schauer , VP, Marketing & Operations, Patterson Dental

, VP, Marketing & Operations, Nicholas Partridge , President & Founder, Five Lakes Professional Services

, President & Founder, Five Lakes Professional Services Cassie Yarbrough , Lead Public Policy Analyst, American Dental Association Health Policy Institute

, Lead Public Policy Analyst, American Dental Association Health Policy Institute Colin Carr , CEO, CARR Healthcare Realty

, CEO, CARR Healthcare Realty Brian Colao , Director, Dental Service Organizations Industry Group

, Director, Dental Service Organizations Industry Group Dan Wicker , Managing Partner, Cain Watters & Associates

, Managing Partner, & Associates Jason Barger (Keynote Speaker), Author, Speaker, Consultant and creator of the Step Back from Baggage Claim Movement

In addition to opportune moments throughout the conference to network, a more formal networking reception will be held at Louisville's iconic Muhammed Ali Center. The Louisville landmark is a multicultural center with an award-winning museum dedicated to the life and legacy of Muhammed Ali, a Louisville native. Guests will also have the opportunity to go on a tour of the Muhammed Ali Center after it is closed to the public.

Scaling Up Group Dental Symposium is made possible by generous sponsors, including Patterson Dental, Carr Healthcare Realty, Dykema, Five Lakes Professional Services, among others.

For more information or to register for the 2019 symposium, visit https://scalingupgroupdental.com/ .

About Mortenson Dental Partners:

Mortenson Dental Partners is the largest group of privately owned, doctor run dental practices in the United States. The company started as a single dental practice in Middletown, Kentucky, founded by Dr. O Wayne Mortenson and his wife, Sue in 1979. Today, it has grown to over 140 dental practices operating in 9 states, employing over 1,800 team members and treating over 1.3 million patients nationwide. With services ranging from general and pediatric dentistry to orthodontics and oral surgery, Mortenson Dental Partners believes in offering high quality dental care and serving our patients with courtesy and respect. Learn more at https://mortensondentalpartners.com/ .

