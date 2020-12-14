Fifth Avenue Association Lights Up The Holidays In Classic Style With New "Make It Bright" Campaign

Ten installations of larger-than-life, illuminated toys have been unveiled across the Avenue, helping New Yorkers and visitors alike get into the holiday spirit and providing the perfect opportunity to create new memories. Each sculpture features a unique QR code that visitors can scan to read a magical story about the toy. The free installations are evenly spaced along Fifth Avenue from 51st Street to 59th Street, culminating with a decorated Pulitzer Fountain in Manhattan's Grand Army Plaza.

The Association has partnered with Blachere Illumination on the installations, whose past global work includes notable lighting displays on the Champs Élysées and the Eiffel Tower.

A sampling of the toy designs along Fifth Avenue includes a classic New York City taxicab, a giant teddy bear, and a life-sized dreidel, among others. The brightly lit installations vary in size, with most standing approximately five to eight feet tall, and represent timeless toys that offer an ideal photo backdrop for holiday-season lovers of all ages. A full listing of designs and locations can be found at https://fifthavenue.nyc/holidays.

"The holidays may look a little different this year for many, but Fifth Avenue is still be the place to be in New York City. The holidays are a time when the Avenue truly comes to life and we expect no different this year," said Jerome Barth, president of the Fifth Avenue Association. "These toy displays provide a sense of joy and nostalgia for visitors of the Avenue, whether they are here holiday shopping, grabbing a bite outdoors, or simply taking in the iconic storefront windows."

