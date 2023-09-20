Fifth Avenue Financial earns the 2023 Best Place to Work Certification

Sept. 20, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Avenue Financial (FAF), a member of the MassMutual family of firms offering insurance and investment advisory services, has been recognized as one of the best places to work for 2023. As the leading authority on workplace culture, Best Places to Work Program recognizes organizations that go above and beyond for their employees based on what current employees say about their experiences along with the quality of their HR practices. According to the employee survey conducted in connection with the certification, overall, 96% of FAF employees said it's a great place to work compared to 78% average for a typical US company.

These results reflect its commitment to having an inclusive workforce made up of talented individuals who are as diverse as the markets they serve.

In a statement from Christina Mantzaris, CFO-COO, she said, "Our employees are the backbone of our success, and we've always believed in fostering an environment where they can thrive, grow, and feel valued.  Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is not just an accolade for us – it's a testament to our team's commitment, hard work, and collaboration." 

Jocie Rojas, VP of Corporate Services, added, "As we celebrate our Best Place to Work certification, I can't help but reflect on the many reasons that make this acknowledgment so fitting.  The open-door policies, collaborative spaces, and the encouragement to innovate are not just HR bullet points but a lived reality here." 

Best Places to Work is an international HR certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the employee experience and honor those who deliver an outstanding experience with the highest standards focusing on people practices. Every year, the program partners with many organizations in different US states across different industries to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices, and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

