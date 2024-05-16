Fifth Avenue Financial Welcomes Steven Randall as New Managing Director in New York City

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Avenue Financial, a premier financial services company based in New York City, is excited to announce the appointment of Steven Randall CLU®, ChFC® as its newest Managing Director. A seasoned veteran in the financial services industry, Steve brings over 25 years of experience to Fifth Avenue Financial. This appointment takes effect immediately, and Steve's primary focus will be to attract and develop top advisor talent, as well as continuing to support the advisory needs of his clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve to our executive team," said Scott Greenfield, Managing Partner. "His vast experience, coupled with his innovative approach to financial management and planning, will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our services and expand our reach. Steve's leadership qualities and vision are exactly what our firm needs as we embark on this next chapter of growth and success."

Steven is equally enthusiastic about his new role. "I am honored to join Fifth Avenue Financial, an institution known for their client-centric approach, and excellence in the financial services space. I look forward to contributing to the company's success."

Steven Randall resides in New York City with his wife and daughter, where he is actively involved in various community and professional organizations.

About Fifth Avenue Financial

Fifth Avenue Financial is the largest general agency of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). They are an award- winning financial services firm based in New York City, offering a comprehensive range of financial planning and advisory services. With a commitment to excellence, and personalized service, Fifth Avenue Financial is dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals and secure their financial future.

