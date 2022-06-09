Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services Announces Promotion

Fifth Avenue Healthcare Service's CVO Director of Operations Jillian Davis, CPCS Promoted to Executive Director of Credentialing Operations

TULSA, Okla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services announces the promotion of CVO Director of Operations Jillian Davis, CPCS to Executive Director of Credentialing Operations. Jillian Davis' career at Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services continues to flourish as she continually seeks to improve credentialing processes.

Before her promotion to Executive Director of Credentialing Operations, Ms. Davis was the Director of Credentialing Operations at 5ACVO , a NCQA Credentialing Accredited company specializing in primary source verification for medical professionals to facilitate employment and health plan enrollment. 5ACVO is the credentialing arm of Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services and the backbone of the entire company.

Ms. Davis continues to use her industry knowledge to help guarantee her team's lasting effectiveness and success. She has guided the credentialing operations and service team as they serve thousands of providers across the United States. Her unmatched tenacity to seek improvement has helped elevate Fifth Avenue's exceptional standards.

Ms. Davis' credentialing experience began as a Credentialing Coordinator at CenseoHealth (now SignifyHealth). She established and maintained a system that managed the prompt processing of credentialing that observed NCQA guidelines. Ms. Davis was eventually promoted to Credentialing Manager and saw her list of accomplishments grow.

From there, Ms. Davis found herself in several credentialing roles at different companies until she joined Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services. As the CVO Director of Operations, Ms. Davis brought her ability to fine-tune even the sharpest system to maximum effectiveness.

Joe Spann , the current Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services CEO, says, "Jillian has very quickly become indispensable to every aspect of our credentialing program. After making changes in our CVO and leading us through the NCQA accreditation process, she began retooling our procedures in health plan enrollment. In her new role, she will not only make all the parts of the process more excellent but also make them work together more seamlessly."

Ms. Davis' promotion recognizes her vital skills in a field with no room for errors. She is expected to excel in her new role as she has done many times before.

