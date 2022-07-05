Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services Blog Wins 2 Awards

2022 Silver Awards from Aster Healthcare Awards and 39th Healthcare ADAwards

TULSA, Okla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services' credentialing blog won a 2022 Silver Award in the 39th Annual Healthcare ADAwards and another 2022 Silver Award from Aster Healthcare Awards. After winning a Silver Award for its 5ACVO credentialing campaign the previous year, Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services worked hard to score another major victory. This accolade is the latest in an extensive list that displays our commitment to providing outstanding service on multiple fronts.

Recent accomplishments include:

Founded in 2002, The Aster Awards boasts the most inclusive groups in healthcare advertising, the elite competition recognizes only the most talented marketing professionals. The Healthcare ADAwards have honored national healthcare marketing and advertising efforts since 1983. The event is the oldest competition intended to honor companies that bring awareness to healthcare services and projects.

These achievements are testaments to the company's dedication to being the one company healthcare providers think of when they need to be credentialed. Earning these accolades have strengthened Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services' commitment to offering the best, relevant industry information simply and effectively.

"We believe in keeping it as simple as possible," states Brad Bond, COO and Co-Founder of Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services . "Less paperwork is better. A single application for numerous delegated plans reduces paperwork, saving time and money."

The company's experience, expertise, and technological advantages help qualified healthcare providers and administrators fulfill their professional obligations and work per industry guidelines and standards.

Its team strives to communicate all of the elements that impact the healthcare field as a whole. Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services has the tools and people to maintain its momentum going forward.

