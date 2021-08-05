Fifth Avenue Healthcare Wins 38th Annual National Healthcare Awards

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "With hundreds of years of healthcare industry experience, we are a highly experienced and efficient team." This statement from the Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services website shows the commitment to excellence of the healthcare services company. With more than 60% of the Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services team having at least ten years of experience, seasoned professionals work together to provide their customers with the highest quality service. This commitment to quality and excellence is now being recognized in this year's Healthcare Advertising Awards.

5ACVO

During the 38th annual Healthcare Advertising Awards, Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services took home a Merit for their website refresh of FifthAvenueHealthcareServices.com, which involved an overhaul of the website's design. The company, nearly two decades old and based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was one of 4,400 entrants.

The Healthcare Advertising Awards is the oldest competition intended to spotlight companies going above and beyond in bringing awareness to healthcare services and endeavors. This is one of the top ten largest advertising award events in the country to date.

Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services also puts great pride in its sister companies, like 5ACVO. This relatively new offshoot of the Fifth Avenue family was one of 322 entries that received a Silver award for their flyer 'Before & After' which highlights the challenges of credentialing and the benefit of outsourcing credentialing to a top tier CVO such as 5ACVO. 5ACVO specializes in cutting down the number of steps it takes for credentialing and reappointment for companies by integrating the highest quality technology and services. The award-winning publication visually displays 52 typical work items of in-house credentialing compared to only 6 credentialing work items once credentialing is outsourced to 5ACVO.

"Smarter credentialing means access to more resources creating a reduced workload and taking 52 credentialing items off your plate," states the 5ACVO website.

With Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services and 5ACVO.com taking home multiple Healthcare Advertising Awards, all eyes are on these industry giants moving forward.

For more information about Fifth Avenue Healthcare and 5ACVO, visit their website at https://fifthavenuehealthcareservices.com/ or 5ACVO.com.

Contact Information: Curt Matlach

Phone: 918-392-7880

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services