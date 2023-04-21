Fifth Corner Signs Three Leases at Plazas at Midtown II

HOUSTON, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Corner (www.fifthcorner.com) is proud to announce three recent leases at its property, Plazas at Midtown II, located at the corner of McGowen and Louisiana Streets in Houston's Midtown submarket. Since November 2022, Fifth Corner has signed 7,175 SF of leases with three tenants, including Texas' first location of the highly acclaimed West Coast dumpling house Dough Zone, the new Midtown Houston club, Clover, and the Midtown stalwart, Upscale Cleaners. Together, they bring the property to 100% occupancy upon completion of tenant build-out. Fifth Corner is excited to welcome these exciting new concepts to the area and looks forward to continued growth and success in Midtown.

Dough Zone (4,503 SF) - Plazas at Midtown II will be the first location in Texas for Dough Zone Dumpling House which offers a mouth-watering selection of authentic Chinese cuisine, freshly prepared with high-quality ingredients, and served in a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere. The restaurant boasts a wide array of traditional Chinese comfort food dishes including soup dumplings, potstickers, pan fried buns, and regional noodle dishes. Currently, Dough Zone has 14 locations spread across California, Oregon and Washington State.

Dough Zone originally opened as a mom and pop restaurant, but since has expanded into a chain with locations throughout the west coast. The motivation behind creating Dough Zone was delivering traditional homemade Chinese comfort food into a modern setting. Dough Zone serves the perfect dish sizes for customers to share and experience various delicacies without breaking the bank.

Many more locations are expected to open throughout the United States in the near future. Dough Zone places a strong emphasis on maintaining a high-quality dining experience by utilizing the freshest local ingredients, and affordable pricing. www.doughzonedumplinghouse.com

Clover (1,848 SF) - Owned by nightlife entrepreneur Nigel King, Clover is a new Midtown Houston club that offers an exciting and vibrant nightlife experience, featuring a spacious dance floor, high-energy music, and craft cocktails in a stylish and modern setting. Clover is now open and operating.

Upscale Cleaners (824 SF) - Upscale Cleaners is a popular dry-cleaning service with five locations across Houston. Upscale Cleaners served the Midtown Houston community for seven years, offering high-quality dry cleaning and laundry services with exceptional customer service. Their commitment to providing the best services has earned them a loyal customer base. Fifth Corner is delighted to continue supporting this local business.

"The strong fundamentals and active population in Midtown have proved to be a major draw for retail Tenants looking to grow and secure their presence in Houston. We are very excited about this success and look forward to drawing more new retailers and restaurants to our other Irreplaceable Corners™ in Midtown." – Tenel Tayar (Managing Partner)



