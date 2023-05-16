Fifth Eye's AHI System™ for Predictive Patient Analytics Now Available in Medical Informatics Corp.'s Sickbay™ Platform

Fifth Eye's AHI System is the only FDA-cleared medical device software of its kind, detecting hemodynamic instability that can signal patient decompensation ahead of vital signs.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Eye Inc., a provider of real-time clinical analytics, is pleased to announce that their Analytic for Hemodynamic Instability (AHI) is now available to customers using Medical Informatics Corp.'s Sickbay™ Platform, augmenting the platform's patient monitoring and analytics capabilities.

AHI brings expanded information to Sickbay – detecting, trending, and predicting episodes of hemodynamic instability hours1 ahead of vital signs. Data is automatically collected and updated every two minutes, reducing nursing burden while providing access to valuable new information to help clinicians confidently prioritize their time.

"We are excited to extend the power of AHI predictive patient monitoring to more hospitals and patients through the Sickbay™ platform," said Andrew Malcolmson, CEO of Fifth Eye. "AHI is an ideal complement to Sickbay, giving the clinical team deeper insight into patient status and helping avoid a costly patient crash. As clinicians are asked to do more with less, healthcare organizations are recognizing the value of AHI's advanced surveillance capabilities. With 'anytime, anywhere' insight, AHI can increase staff productivity, streamline communications, and empower clinical teams to focus on acute patient care with actionable information."

"An environment of collaboration supports clinical teams in advancing care delivery. We are working alongside healthcare systems and vendors to provide interoperability that serves the hospital to create that environment," said Emma Fauss, CEO of Medical Informatics Corp. "MIC and Fifth Eye are committed to combining best-of-class technologies so clinicians can get ahead of deterioration and manage risk. Fifth Eye's AHI algorithm complements our suite of applications, adding early detection of hemodynamic instability to virtualized care. We look forward to partnering with AHI at scale across the continuum of care."

About MIC

MIC is empowering a new standard of data-driven healthcare by accessing, synthesizing, and delivering patient-specific data to clinicians and researchers to save and improve lives. The company's FDA-cleared Sickbay™ platform provides a singular, interconnected architecture that helps hospitals create rapid scaling of vendor-neutral inpatient monitoring and virtual care workflows based on patient acuity and staff expertise, not device and location. Powered by Sickbay's real-time streaming medical device integration solution, hospitals and healthcare systems can also leverage aggregated data to support automation and standardization and accelerate the development and deployment of patient-centered AI at scale. Powered by innovative engineers, mathematicians, clinicians, researchers, and entrepreneurs, MIC is based in Houston, Texas. The MIC team works alongside hospitals and healthcare systems across the country to develop groundbreaking discoveries and create a new standard of software-based monitoring and data-driven care. For more information visit www.sickbay.com.

About Fifth Eye Inc.

Fifth Eye Inc. is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company that develops intuitive, real-time clinical analytics based on physiologic waveforms to improve outcomes and reduce costs. The AHI System™ is the only FDA-cleared clinical decision support software that continuously predicts the risk of hemodynamic instability earlier than vital signs. Using real-time, continuous ECG lead II data feed, AHI automatically performs a series of advanced signal processing analysis, extracting HRV patterns that indicate a patient's hemodynamic status. AHI System helps hospitals prevent adverse events, improve patient throughput, and better allocate valuable clinical staff resources to avoid nursing burnout. Fifth Eye's machine-learning technology is licensed from the University of Michigan. For more information, please visit FIFTHeye.com .‍

