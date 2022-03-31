Fifth Generation Owners of Historic Hill Country Ranch List to Sell

3,630-acre family legacy ranch was first settled in 1800's. Original homestead is surrounded by 1,850 ft. elevations and pristine panorama, includes lakes, creeks, and giant oaks within private, bucolic setting. lcon Global tapped to market and sell premium area offering.

March 31, 2022, SAN ANTONIO /PRNewswire/ -- The General Partners of Thomson Bexar Ranch, Ltd., announced today their decision to sell Mt. Solitude Ranch. The 3,630 acre property is located on SH 16 (Bandera Hwy) approximately 9.5 miles northwest of Scenic Loop Rd. just outside of San Antonio.

In a joint statement, the Thomson family announced, "After much discussion, we have made the difficult decision to sell our ranch. Our family has blossomed over the generations while growing up and making memories on our incredible property. Like so many other generational families, ours has multiplied over the decades. Collectively, we all feel it's time to find the next stewards and that making this decision in this generation is the wise, although difficult thing to do. We have retained legacy ranch sales specialist Bernard Uechtritz of the Icon Global Group in Dallas to represent us."

Icon Global Group owner, Uechtritz, stated, "The location, privacy, abundant water, wildlife, fishing, and pure history of this ranch make for any number of new owner's uses and options. This is really a superb jewel and incredible one-of-a-kind property, and as such will be sold on a one off opportunity basis. To have such a large, private, and diverse recreational ranch with historic legacy intact so close to major metropolitan areas, less than two hours from Austin, and within about a half hour of San Antonio airport is extremely rare. To have a family willing to sell it, even rarer still. Pre market interest has been significant , however we look forward to announcing an official market launch sometime within the next 30 to 60 days," he said.

The ranch is approximately 3,630 acres and adjoins the 2,316-acre Rancho Sierra tract owned by the General Land Office. Besides all the spectacular natural features that one would expect in a hill country property of this magnitude, the ranch includes the site of one of the original German settlements in Bexar County. The property is well positioned for the possible future northern extension of HWY 211, which would connect the high growth, northwestern San Antonio corridor to Boerne.

