Fifth-Generation Winemaker Joseph Wagner Announces the Opening of New Tasting Room Quilt & Co. in the Heart of Downtown Napa

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Wagner, a fifth-generation winemaker and Napa Valley native, is embarking on his newest venture with Quilt & Co., a tasting room and lounge in the heart of downtown Napa. Despite the recent pandemic and current limitations in place for tasting rooms, Wagner believes the community is resilient and is pushing forward with the Quilt & Co. opening, giving locals and future tourists something to look forward to. Located next to Wagner's restaurant Avow, the Quilt & Co. tasting room will pay homage to Wagner's Napa Valley Quilt Wines as well as the other wines in his portfolio, including Belle Glos, Böen, Elouan, and small-batch experimental wines bottled exclusively for Quilt & Co. The new tasting room opens August 27th at 807 Main Street in downtown Napa, California.

Beginning today, guests can visit www.QuiltAndCo.com to schedule their reservations for a bespoke tasting experience in downtown Napa. In-person offerings include wine flights, sharable charcuterie boards and food and wine pairings in collaboration with Quilt & Co.'s sister restaurant next door, Avow. For those eager to experience Wagner's newest passion project and are unable to visit in-person, guided virtual wine tasting experiences with a Quilt & Co. staff member are available for groups or individuals.

Born and raised in Napa Valley, Joseph Wagner and his Napa Valley Quilt wines embody the characteristics and values of the region. Wagner designed the Quilt & Co. tasting room to be a pivotal experience allowing consumers the chance to immerse themselves into his signature style, all in one place. His unique blend of fierce independence, curiosity, and focus are what make his wines stand out in the crowd, and guests are invited to explore them through various tasting opportunities that best suit their interests.

Whether guests are visiting Napa or are local and looking for something exciting to enjoy, Quilt & Co. is committed to providing a relaxed and sophisticated experience. With the perfect pairing of location, ambience and wine, Quilt & Co. is another demonstration of Wagner's commitment to his hometown. It is a non-traditional tasting experience within the ever-changing vibrancy that is downtown Napa. For those who want to continue the experience beyond the tasting room and lounge, the Quilt & Co. Wine Club offers two ways to join, plus exclusive members-only benefits including waived tasting fees, complimentary food options, access to the Quilt & Co. lounge, membership discounts, and more. In addition to Joseph's wines, unique keepsake items will be available for purchase to help visitors enjoy and remember their Quilt & Co. experience.

"I created Napa Valley Quilt wines to celebrate the rolling patchwork of vineyards that embody the Napa Valley quilt," shared Joseph Wagner. "Having grown up in Napa, I wanted Quilt & Co. to serve as an expansion of that celebration into a physical tasting room in historic downtown Napa. We look forward to welcoming guests and sharing the unique character of this world-class wine region that I am lucky to call home through this exceptional new experience.

"I've always believed that when folks are exploring wine, they should go with their palate. My goal is that Quilt & Co. will provide wine lovers a chance to experience our wines in an enjoyable, relaxing, and informative setting with the guidance and support of our talented team," added Wagner.

Raised within the day-to-day of Caymus Vineyards (founded by the Wagner family in 1972), Joseph Wagner has spent his entire life farming grapes, learning the art of winemaking, working with his hands, and looking ahead. His passion, natural talent and encouragement from his father led him to create his first wine in 2001, the award-winning Belle Glos Pinot Noir. In 2006, Joseph began crafting Meiomi, an industry-shaking Pinot Noir with bold and robust flavors uncommon in Pinot Noirs at the time. The brand gained so much recognition that it soon became the focal point of the largest non-asset wine sale in history, a deal Wagner made to fund his dreams and aspirations to start his own company while expanding into the hospitality industry with Avow and now Quilt & Co.

Quilt & Co. will open its doors initially in accordance with social distancing guidelines with reservation-only appointments. Those interested in experiencing the Quilt & Co. tasting room are invited to visit www.QuiltAndCo.com to secure their reservations.

About Quilt & Co.

Located in the heart of downtown Napa, the Quilt & Co. Tasting Room & Lounge is a passion project of fifth-generation winemaker Joseph Wagner, who was born and raised in the Napa Valley. This tribute to the character of the Valley, Wagner's signature winemaking style, and the resiliency of the Napa Community opened Summer 2020 and is a place to experience his full portfolio of wines: Belle Glos, Napa Valley Quilt, Böen, Elouan, and more. Joseph's wines have been cherished throughout the world since 2001, and his unique blend of fierce independence, curiosity, and focus are what make them stand out in the crowd. Guests are invited to explore Joseph's wines through various tasting opportunities and by appointment, Thursday through Sunday, 11am – 6pm. Book your next Quilt & Co. experience at www.QuiltAndCo.com.

