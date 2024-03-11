Fifth Group Restaurants Taps Atlanta's Instigate Agency For Branding and Design Duties

ATLANTA, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instigate , an Atlanta-based agency backed by Prometheus Ventures , today announced it has been tapped as a branding partner by Fifth Group Restaurants . Instigate will develop brand identity and marketing communication strategies for the parent company, and its entire stable of beloved Atlanta brands including Fifth Group Restaurants' newest concept, Ela Mezze and Spirits, a Pan-Mediterranean dining experience located in the exclusive Virginia-Highlands neighborhood.

"The restaurant business is challenging by any standard and creativity and authenticity are the table stakes for success," said Steve Simon, CEO, Fifth Group Restaurants. "The team at Instigate leveraged their unique approach to help us better understand how distinctive our offerings really are and how to better connect them to our core customers and communities."

Fifth Group Restaurants currently owns and operates several leading restaurant brands in the Atlanta metropolitan area, including Ela Mezze and Spirits, La Tavola Trattoria, Lure, South City Kitchen, Ecco and Alma Cocina.

"Everyone at Instigate is honored and humbled to apply our creativity to an organization as storied as Fifth Group," said Richard Leslie, President and Founder at Instigate. "The agency is deploying a suite of research tactics and proprietary cultural strategy processes to develop customer-centric brand narratives and a design language for all of the Fifth Groups brands."

About Instigate

Instigate is a new agency cocktail. One part venture capital, one part culture creator, one part Sandinista, shaken and stirred, served in a long neck bottle, fuse lit. We share in the success or failure of our clients. To compete against us is to sleep with one eye open, to enlist us is to trust in ultimate victory. Instigate is located on the Beltline in the basement of the iconic Telephone Factory Lofts in the historic Poncey Highlands area of Atlanta. For more information visit www.instigate.agency .

SOURCE Instigate