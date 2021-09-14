Fifth Largest Century 21 Real Estate Franchise Partners With Leading Carmel, Indiana Real Estate Brokerage

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), announced today that its fifth largest U.S. franchise and the CENTURY 21 Brand's largest company in Indiana, CENTURY 21 Scheetz, has partnered with CENTURY 21 Rasmussen Co., Inc., a leading brokerage in Carmel, Indiana. By joining forces, CENTURY 21 Scheetz increases its market share throughout the Hoosier state, and the impact its family of 400 affiliated relentless sales professionals will have on the lives of Indiana's homebuyers, sellers, property investors and the communities it serves.

"Growth is certainly one of the most important things we focus on, but even more important is the quality of the companies we affiliate, like Rasmussen, who choose to remain affiliated with our brand," said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Our industry-leading focus on the consumer experience and delivering personalized outcomes are gaining in relevance as industry professionals and consumers respond favorably to our growing momentum here in the U.S. and around the world."

"Larry (Rasmussen) and his wife Cathy are industry leaders, who for over 40 years have helped bring a higher-level of professionalism and goodwill to the market. For decades they and their outstanding affiliated agents have had a great reputation in our market area and have been community impact makers," added Tracy Hutton, broker-owner, CENTURY 21 Scheetz. "Mick (Scheetz) and I couldn't be prouder that Larry made the decision to continue to grow with us."

"From the first day I started my company, I created an office environment of independence and professionalism and held my team of agents accountable to going above and beyond and giving 121% to their clients," added Rasmussen. "Our plans are to build on the successes we've had over the years helping our clients get to the real estate outcomes they desired. We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Tracy, Mick and the entire team at CENTURY 21 Scheetz."

Led by seasoned management teams, CENTURY 21 Scheetz now consists of approximately 400 relentless sales professionals in 9 offices in Indianapolis, Avon, Bloomington, Carmel, Fishers, Greenwood, Zionsville and a Commercial office serving Indiana. The main headquarters for CENTURY 21 Scheetz is 270 East Carmel Drive, Carmel, IN 46032.

About CENTURY 21 Scheetz

CENTURY 21 Scheetz is the fifth largest franchise in the CENTURY 21 System of independent brokers and the number one CENTURY 21 franchise in Indiana. Founded in 1976, CENTURY 21 Scheetz and its owners Mick Scheetz and Tracy Hutton operate their company with a corporate mindset and a customer-centric and family-friendly focus, building the company on a strong foundation of giving back to the community in which they serve. Additional information is available at c21scheetz.com.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Approximately 155,000 independent sales professionals in 14,250 offices spanning over 86 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System

©2021 Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

