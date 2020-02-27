Fifth Season Financial Offers Patients with Kidney Cancer and End-Stage Renal Disease a Solution to Financial Hardship

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Medicare spent $36 billion in 2017 treating people with end-stage renal disease – the final stage of chronic kidney disease. Further, the National Cancer Institute notes that the cost of kidney cancer in the United States currently exceeds $4.8 billion per year. Recognizing National Kidney Month this March, specialty lender Fifth Season Financial has developed a solution to help alleviate the financial strain associated with end-stage renal disease, kidney cancer, and other advanced-stage illnesses.

Fifth Season Financial's latest blog post, Financial Assistance for Patients Diagnosed with Kidney Cancer and End-Stage Renal Disease, includes signs, symptoms and preventative measures for both illnesses as well as resources available to help minimize patients' financial challenges. The company's Funds for Living and Giving (FLAG) program addresses the financial issue head-on by leveraging an asset that many have, but don't always capitalize on: their existing life insurance policy.

"Living with a late-stage illness is stressful, overwhelming and can be financially devastating," said Fifth Season Financial president Adam Balinsky. "It can be a challenge to pay rent, medical bills, car payments and other expenses – especially when faced with an inability to work. Our mission is to provide each client with the financial relief they need to live their life to the fullest."

Fifth Season Financial client Robert Boseke was diagnosed with stage IV kidney cancer in 2013. After undergoing an $80,000 surgery to have his left kidney removed and being unable to work, Boseke found himself over $100,000 in debt. "I couldn't even finance a pack of gum," he said.

A few years later, after returning to work, Boseke learned that his cancer had come back and spread to various organs. He began a targeted chemotherapy pill with a price tag of $30,000 per month. Unable to take on any overtime at his job due to the medication's side effects, Boseke reached out to Fifth Season Financial for help.

Fifth Season's FLAG program works like a loan – allowing individuals to access a portion of the face value of their life insurance policy at a time when financial assistance is most critical. With no restrictions regarding how the money can be used, clients are empowered to spend their funds in whichever manner best meets their needs.

"My biggest regret is learning about the FLAG program several years after being diagnosed," shared Boseke. "With late-stage cancer, one must learn to live, laugh and love as much as possible. Never take a day for granted."

Once enrolled in the FLAG program, Fifth Season Financial handles all remaining premium payments. The advance is repaid using the proceeds of the policy and, in more than 90 percent of cases, funds remain to pass on to beneficiaries.

Fifth Season Financial is located at 2777 Summer Street, Suite 304 in Stamford, CT. They can be reached at (866) 459-1271 or by visiting www.fifthseasonfinancial.com. For the latest news and updates, follow @5SeasonFin on Facebook and @fifth-season-financial-assistance on LinkedIn.

About Fifth Season Financial

Since 2007, Fifth Season Financial has offered a solution to combat the financial strain caused by serious illness. The Funds for Living and Giving (FLAG) program utilizes an often-overlooked asset for people with cancer and other advanced-stage illnesses – their life insurance policy and, in more than 90 percent of cases, funds remain to pass on to beneficiaries. Fifth Season has provided over $190 million in financial assistance to more than 600 patients across the United States. For more information, visit www.fifthseasonfinancial.com.

Press Contact:

Kelly Lee

914-666-0066

klee@cocommunications.com

SOURCE Fifth Season Financial

Related Links

http://www.fifthseasonfinancial.com

