Fifth Street Gaming Digital Launches Flagship JefeBet.com Brand for the U.S. Latino Audience

JefeBet.com to become a centralized media hub for Latino-focused sports, gaming, and entertainment

Funding led by Sharp Alpha Advisors and Acies Investments, both venture capital firms specializing in the sports-wagering and iGaming industries

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Street Gaming Digital today announced the launch of its Spanish language media hub JefeBet.com. FSG Digital is the interactive arm of Fifth Street Gaming, a full-service hospitality and casino management company based in Las Vegas that has catered to the Latino market since 2006, most notably through the operations of the Lucky Club and Silver Nugget Casino. For over fifteen years, FSG has produced hundreds of concerts with Mexican and Colombian artists, Mexican rodeos, and food festivals, making its approach to building an online-based community a natural fit.

JefeBet

"There are 63 million people that identify as Latino in the USA, with 12 million people speaking Spanish as a first language," commented FSG Digital CEO Seth Schorr. "We intend to build the first online media hub in this country truly dedicated to covering sport, gambling, and entertainment in an authentic way for this highly important, yet previously underserved, audience. Our intent is to engage and entertain users through proprietary content personalized for the Latino community."

FSG Digital, led by Co-Founders Seth Schorr, Jeffrey Fine, and CSO Seth Young, raised an initial round of investment from industry veterans to support its growth. The investment round is co-led by Sharp Alpha Advisors and Acies Investments, and supported by Greentube (Novomatic subsidiary), Benjie Cherniak, Bill Powell, Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, Oakvale Capital, Stephen Jurgella, Andrew Costello, and Javier Vargas.

FSG Digital aims to support the iGaming and interactive sports wagering ecosystem by providing valuable and proprietary media content for the Latino community within the United States, through the JefeBet.com portal and its supporting media channels. FSG Digital's content team, residing in Argentina, Chile, and Mexico, is supported by Global Wizards CEO and noted US-based Latino cultural consultant Fernando Polti. Additionally, FSG Digital is advised by iGaming sports book veteran and Bettorview President Javier Vargas.

Throughout 2022, FSG Digital will launch Spanish-language podcasts, streaming video, and other exciting products and features through strategic partnerships as well as the development of proprietary content and technology.

ABOUT FSG DIGITAL

FSG Digital is co-founded by CEO Seth Schorr, an internationally known hospitality and gaming expert, and his partner, Jeffrey Fine. They trace their interactive gaming roots back twenty years to Schorr's development of Wynn Resort's first interactive casino in 2000. Schorr and Fine are joined at FSG Digital by CSO Seth Young, a renown interactive gaming expert with a nearly two-decade track record at the forefront of new online gaming technologies. Schorr, Fine, and Young aim to deepen FSG Digital's position in interactive gaming while introducing innovative products designed specifically for the Latino population within the United States.

Media Contact:

Haidy Elhatw

702-308-2126

[email protected]

SOURCE FSG Digital Inc.