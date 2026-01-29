Fifth Wall Closes Out 2025 with 30 Investments, Two Exits, and New Capital For Its Flagship Strategy

—$1B+ in Portfolio Revenue from Fifth Wall LPs, 20 New Strategic LPs in its Flagship Strategy, and Seven Promotions Across the Firm—

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Wall —the largest investment firm focused on technology for the built environment, founded by Brendan Wallace —closed out 2025 with strong organizational and investment momentum across its integrated platform spanning PropTech and Climate. The Firm reached a major milestone in 2025: generating more than $1B in revenue for its nearly 170 portfolio companies through its global network of nearly 115 strategic LPs. Over the course of the year, Fifth Wall secured more than 20 new strategic LP investments from Public Storage , Kite Realty , and Federal Realty , amongst others, exited two of its largest investments in ServiceTitan and Industrious , completed 30 investments across its funds into companies like Juniper Square , Wander , and Runwise , advanced seven senior promotions across its team, and expanded its Los Angeles-based team with five new hires.

Fifth Wall 2025 Promotions

Investment Momentum & Market Leadership

Fifth Wall sustained strong investment momentum in 2025, accelerating activity year-over-year and reinforcing its position as the most active investor at the intersection of real estate and technology. The Firm more than doubled its pace of new investments compared to 2024 and completed 30 total transactions—reflecting sustained conviction in its existing PropTech and Climate portfolio alongside expanding deployment into emerging category leaders.

During the year, Fifth Wall co-led Juniper Square's $130M Series D at a $1.1B valuation, making it one of the first true PropTech unicorns of the AI era and the Firm's 25th unicorn since inception. Fifth Wall also co-led Wander's $50M Series B , led Ridley's $6.4M seed round , doubled down on Runwise with its $55M Series B , participated in the first institutional financing of NavigateAI , and incubated and capitalized PropMatic in partnership with second-time founders Mark Schmulen and Matthew Hager as Entrepreneurs in Residence. The Firm also completed multiple additional strategic investments, with seven new deals to be announced in Q1, including Sekra which launched this week.

Fifth Wall reached a major value creation milestone in 2025 as portfolio companies surpassed $1B in cumulative revenue generated through partnerships with the Firm's strategic LP network of nearly 115 real estate, hospitality, and construction partners. The year included meaningful liquidity activity, highlighted by CBRE's $800M acquisition of Industrious and the Firm's exit from ServiceTitan following its successful IPO .

Momentum continued into early 2026, with portfolio company ClassPass announcing its $7.5B merger with EGYM and Fifth Wall portfolio company BitGo completing its IPO , the Firm's eighth public company following Opendoor , Procore , ServiceTitan , SmartRent , Blend , Hippo , and Doma .

"Fifth Wall's platform has been game-changing in helping us scale beyond just their significant capital investment" said Lee Hoffman , Co-Founder & President, Runwise. "Through strategic introductions to real estate owners, hands-on support across marketing and communications, and access to the Firm's LP network, we were able to rapidly expand deployments across 12 LP portfolios and more than 140 buildings. Fifth Wall's distribution helped deliver nearly $5M in energy savings for Fifth Wall LPs and more than $2M in revenue for Runwise, and we're ambitiously expanding that number into 2026."

Capital Formation, Consolidated Investment Mandate, and Platform Expansion

In 2025, Fifth Wall launched REACT, its newest investment strategy designed as an integrated vehicle investing opportunistically across both PropTech and Climate alongside the Firm's core PropTech Fund. In Q4 2025, the Firm completed an additional close on REACT, bringing total commitments to $125M and, combined with its latest $288M PropTech-focused Fund, totaling $414M.

"In 2021, demand from our LP base led us to launch dedicated PropTech and Climate strategies," said Brendan Wallace , Founder, CEO & CIO, Fifth Wall. "As the market matured over the course of the past two years, we've re-integrated our climate investments into our core PropTech platform—a model that closely mirrors our earliest funds and one that we believe contributed meaningfully to their performance. Climate has always been most effective for us when it's embedded within the core economics of how buildings operate."

Fifth Wall's first two PropTech funds consisted of a $212M Fund in 2017 and a $503M fund in 2019. These funds have already had seven IPOs returning $640M to Fifth Wall LPs. Fifth Wall also maintains a significant position in Bitgo , which went public last week, although Fifth Wall has not yet exited that position. Many of Fifth Wall's most successful climate-related investments were made from these first two vintages, including Aurora Solar , Urbint , and Lime , which has been considering an IPO.

The Firm also expanded its investor base with more than 20 new strategic LPs across real estate, construction, hospitality, and infrastructure, including Federal Realty , Independence Realty Trust , Kilroy Realty , Kite Realty Group , Public Storage , Ryman Hospitality , Riyadh Valley Co , Sidara , and TITAN Group . These new LPs have added to Fifth Wall's nearly 115 strategic LPs across its platform .

Leadership & Organizational Expansion

Throughout 2025, Fifth Wall continued to strengthen its leadership and organizational bench through a series of senior promotions and targeted team expansion. The Firm promoted Luke Harris to Chief Operating Officer, Elise Szwajkowski to Chief Marketing Officer, and Mary Hogan Preusse to Chief Strategic Advisor.

Fifth Wall also elevated Anastasia Istratova and Virginia Drennen to Partner, and Alec Morgan and Cherie Poon to Principal, reflecting the continued development of its senior investment team and its long-term commitment to internal leadership progression. In parallel, the Firm continued to build out its LA-based team bringing on five new hires across its investment and platform functions.

About Fifth Wall

Founded by Brendan Wallace, Fifth Wall is the largest investment firm focused on technology for the built environment. The Firm is driving the growth of nearly 170 companies, backing category-defining PropTech leaders such as Opendoor, Procore, Blend, Hippo, and Bilt Rewards. It's supported by nearly 115 of the world's largest real estate owner-operators including CBRE, Hilton, Hines, Marriott, Public Storage, Related, and Starwood. Founded and headquartered in Los Angeles, Fifth Wall's other offices include New York City, San Francisco, and London. For more information, visit fifthwall.com .

