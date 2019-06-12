Fifth Wheel Coupling Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Wheel Coupling Market - Overview



This report analyzes and forecasts the market for fifth wheel coupling at the global and regional level.The market has been forecasted based on volume (units) and value (US$ Mn) from 2019 to 2027.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05775443/?utm_source=PRN



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global fifth wheel coupling market.It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for fifth wheel coupling services during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities and future scope in the market at the global and regional level.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global fifth wheel coupling market.The Porter's Five Forces model for the market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein the service is benchmarked based on market size, growth rate, and general market share.



The study provides a decisive view of the global fifth wheel coupling market by segmenting it in terms of mounting type, coupling type, material, operation, load carrying capacity, number of pins, application, sales channel, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for fifth wheel coupling in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual segments in all major countries across all the regions.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global fifth wheel coupling market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



The global fifth wheel coupling market is primarily driven by the increase in trade volume and proportion coupled with a rise in industrialization and development of road infrastructure suitable for trailer trucks. Rise in industrialization and expansion of manufacturing and agriculture industries in majority of developing countries around the world have led to extensive usage of road freight transportation, which in turn is fueling the demand for fifth wheel couplings.



The report provides the estimated cumulative market size of fifth wheel coupling for 2018 and forecast for the next nine years.The global market size has been provided in terms of volume and revenue.



Market numbers have been estimated based on mounting type, coupling type, material, operation, load carrying capacity, number of pins, application, sales channel, and regional segments. Market size and forecast for each mounting type, coupling type, material, operation, load carrying capacity, number of pins, application, and sales channel have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.



In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders.Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



We reviewed key player's product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, statistics data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.



This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, OICA, JAMA, Factiva, etc.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, Linked interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc.These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



These also help to develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



The global fifth wheel coupling market has been segmented as follows:



Global Fifth Wheel Coupling Market, by Mounting Type

Fixed

Sliding



Global Fifth Wheel Coupling Market, by Coupling Type

Compensating Coupling

Semi-Oscillating Coupling

Fully Oscillating Coupling



Global Fifth Wheel Coupling Market, by Material

Steel

Aluminum

Others



Global Fifth Wheel Coupling Market, by Operation\

Mechanical

Hydraulic

Pneumatic



Global Fifth Wheel Coupling Market, by Load Carrying Capacity

Less than 20 Tons

20- 30 Tons

30-45 Tons

45-75 Tons

More than 75 Tons



Global Fifth Wheel Coupling Market, by Number of Pins

Single Pin

Double Pin



Global Fifth Wheel Coupling Market, by Application

Light Duty Application

Medium Duty Application

Heavy Duty Application



Global Fifth Wheel Coupling Market, by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket



Global Fifth Wheel Coupling Market, by Region/ by Country/ Sub-region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA



