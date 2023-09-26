Fifty Grande Ranks the Best U.S. Food Cities

New Orleans Overtakes New York for Top Spot

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel magazine Fifty Grande announced this year's Top 10 Food Cities, a comprehensive ranking of America's best cities for curious epicureans and self-appointed foodies. In Fifty Grande's second annual food survey, readers chose the best food cities in America from a list that represented every region and state across the country.

New Orleans was named the top food city in the U.S. for the second year in a row, with New York City and Chicago taking second and third respectively. This year had a few shakeups from last, as Austin and Philadelphia made the Top 10 for the first time.

The Best U.S. Food Cities

  1. New Orleans
  2. New York City
  3. Chicago
  4. San Francisco
  5. Las Vegas
  6. Boston
  7. Los Angeles
  8. Charleston
  9. Austin
  10. Philadelphia

"A food superpower like New York will top most lists, and while I may be a New Yorker, I can attest to New Orleans' impressive array of culinary options. I do subscribe to the belief that there is no such thing as a bad meal in New Orleans," said Fifty Grande Editor-in-Chief Chris Walsh.

It's no surprise that New Orleans and New York City were neck and neck for the top spot. New York City boasts a diverse dining scene where anything and everything is on the menu - and all best in class in their category. But in New Orleans, no dish is basic - every forkful promises a burst of flavor that is totally unique to the destination. Chicago follows these two powerhouse foodie cities and earns its coveted third ranking, blending exceptional high end dining options with its deep-dish roots.

The reader survey was conducted from July 31 to Aug. 6, 2023, and the results were based on 1,606 respondents. For the full story featured in Fifty Grande, visit here.

ABOUT FIFTY GRANDE

Fifty Grande is a digital and print travel publication that explores the U.S. Its mission is to inspire and guide more people to take advantage of all the incredible places and experiences across America. Each themed issue includes immersive stories from a variety of voices and perspectives. Readers can expect in-depth features, essays, oral histories, roundtables, Q&As, photo essays, travelogues, hotel reviews, travel tips, cool products, under-the-radar city guides and more. Read more at www.fiftygrande.com.

