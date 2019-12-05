Fifty New Global 'Opportunities and Strategies' Reports Added to TBRC's Global Market Model

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Market Model, the worlds' most comprehensive database of market information, has been enhanced by the addition of more than 50 new reports. The reports in the 'Opportunities and Strategies' series, are detailed market reports covering several hundred pages. The series covers hot markets and areas of particular interest. View More @ https://www.globalmarketmodel.com/about_global_market_model.aspx

The reports cover market characteristics, historic and forecast market size and growth rates, detailed market segmentations, regional and country breakdowns of up to sixty geographies, competitive landscape, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, customer information, and key market trends and strategies for the relevant market.

Recent reports in the series include the following:

Cloud and Business Process Outsourcing, Legal Services, Management Consulting, and Environmental Consulting

Biobanks, Sequencing, Contract Research organizations (CROs), Healthcare Analytics, Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics, Telemedicine Technologies, Organ-on-Chip

Portable X Ray and Ultrasound Devices, Medical Sensors, Major and Minor Orthopaedic Implants, Diabetes Care Devices, Blood Glucose Test Strips

Veterinary Services, Animal Medicine and Pet Food

The reports allow users to:

Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

Identify growth segments for investments.

Facilitate faster and better decision making on the basis of forecast data and trend analysis.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

Support internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis, easily downloaded into PowerPoint, Word or Excel formats.

The Global Market Model is an online subscription database available to corporates, consultancies and other entities through an annual subscription. It is the flagship product of The Business Research Company, a leading global research house which excels in competitor, market and consumer research on a range of industries globally. We have over 200 Consultants in offices in the UK, US and India, and consultants in 20+ countries globally. We use advanced secondary and investigative primary research techniques to find business critical information. Typical projects include helping clients find new customers, understand competitors, and analyse markets.

