FiftyFifty teams with Beijing Hey Pal on Global Brewing Collaboration

TRUCKEE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Local brewery FiftyFifty Brewing, a Truckee Craft Ventures (TCV) company, is teaming up with Chinese craft beer influencers Beijing Hey Pal for their first collaboration with an American brewery to produce four new styles during a week-long visit to Truckee, California.

"Beer brings people together. As we've expanded our business across Europe, South Korea, Japan, and now China, we continue to meet great people who are excited to create and innovate together. We're excited to have Hey Pal here to share what we love doing and will be making something special together using Chinese and American ingredients and flavors." said Andy Barr, Co-Founder and CEO of FiftyFifty Brewing Co.

FiftyFifty's Brewmaster Brian McGilivray and his team will work closely with the brewers to curate special recipes, using unique Asian ingredients like goji berries and green tea. "We've been working together over the phone planning every detail over the past few months. We're excited to have everyone in the same brewhouse to get creative and have some fun."

"We are honored to join FiftyFifty for this collaboration. We look forward to learning about their process, meeting the community in Truckee/Lake Tahoe and sharing our love for craft beer," says Hey Pal Brewmaster Shawn Zhou.

FiftyFifty will host several events during the week including a VIP dinner and a roundtable discussion about Chinese consumers and the craft beer market. See below for the full itinerary of events.

VIP Dinner

Where: FiftyFifty Production Facility, 10434 River Park Place

When: Thursday, September 12, 6:30pm

By invitation only. Please RSVP to rsvp@fiftyfiftybrewing.com

TCV University Talk: Understanding the Chinese Consumer

Where: FiftyFifty Pub and Pilot Brewery, 11197 Brockway Rd Suite 1

When: Friday, September 13, 5:00pm

Open to the media and public. Please RSVP to rsvp@fiftyfiftybrewing.com

Media Content: FiftyFifty will make photos and videos available throughout the tour. To learn more please go to truckeecraftventures.com

About FiftyFifty Brewing Co.

Founded in 2007 in Truckee, California, FiftyFifty Brewing Co. is an authentic mountain town brewery and pub that creates extraordinary beers. FiftyFifty's mission is to provide the highest quality beer-centric experience while making their community, and the world, a better place. FiftyFifty currently offers its award-winning beers in 24 states and 14 countries and thrives on experimenting with unique flavor combinations to create new experiences for the local and global community. Notably, FiftyFifty won "Brewery Group of the Year" at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival. Best known around the world for its Eclipse Barrel Aged Imperial Stout, the brewery is also widely praised for its other styles including Donner Party Porter, West Coast Haze and TRK, with new styles being tested every month. FiftyFifty continues to surprise experts and aficionados with innovative new offerings for global and local customers.

About Hey Pal Brewing Group

Hey Pal Brewing Group, also known as "Old Pals Brewing Group," established in 2018, is a platform that partners with various craft beer brands in China. So far, 24 brands have joined, including brewers, breweries, outlets, and enthusiasts. The core of the brand Hey Pal is exactly like its slogan "Hey Pal! We Brew Friendship!" because there is an inseparable friendship between all brands. Hey Pal is a new platform for collaboration in craft beer. In the future, Hey Pal will continue to welcome more brands with an open and inclusive attitude with the hope that all will share the happiness of brewing friendship!

