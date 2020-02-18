FiftyForward Hosts All of Us Education & Enrollment Center in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you want to make a difference in the lives of future generations? Join the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program when the Education & Enrollment Center, a traveling hands-on exhibit, makes a three-week stop in Nashville to build awareness and increase engagement in an effort that may change and improve health outcomes in the future.

"We are thrilled to join the Hispanic Family Foundation and the Nashville Public Library to welcome the All of Us Education & Enrollment Center and our fellow All of Us national community partner, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, to Nashville," said FiftyForward Chief Program Officer Gretchen Funk. "This is an exciting opportunity for our collective community to come together to learn more about the All of Us Research Program through the mobile exhibit's interactive activities. Our All of Us program ambassadors have shared their enthusiasm for this effort saying this may be the best legacy they can leave for future generations."

All of Us is an unprecedented effort to gather genetic, biological, environmental, health and lifestyle data from one million or more volunteer participants living in the United States. The program's ultimate goal is to accelerate research and improve health.

Funk added, "We are especially excited that enrolled participants from the Nashville area will be able to visit the Education & Enrollment Center to take the next step in All of Us participation and donate physical measurements and biosamples, a step which has not yet been possible in Nashville."

"We are bringing the All of Us Research Program directly to people all across the country to continue our work to increase the inclusion of all communities in clinical and biomedical research. Through the Education & Enrollment Center traveling exhibit we will increase the participation of diverse communities in All of Us to help build the foundation for a new era of health care where medicine is tailored to each person," said Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health.

All of Us seeks to transform the relationship between researchers and participants, bringing them together as partners to inform the program's directions, goals and responsible return of research information. One of those partners is the National Alliance for Hispanic Health which, through its Todos Juntos effort, is partnering with organizations across the country to provide information on All of Us and demonstrate the central role Hispanic communities can play to usher in the future of health.

All of Us aims to reflect the rich diversity of the U.S. to help ensure that each community is included in studies that lead to improved health for future generations. Participants will be able to access their own health information, summary data about the entire participant community, and information about studies and findings that come from All of Us.

Nashville's community can visit the All of Us Education & Enrollment Center February 24 - March 13.

February 24 - 28

FiftyForward Donelson Station

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday

108 Donelson Pike

Nashville, TN 37214

March 3 - 6

Plaza Mariachi

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

3955 Nolensville Pike

Nashville, TN 37211

March 9 - 13

Bordeaux Branch Library

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

4000 Clarksville Pike

Nashville, TN 37218

To learn more about the program, please visit joinallofus.org/drive.

About FiftyForward

