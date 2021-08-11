FIG Announces Leader for Advanced Strategies Division

CORNELIUS, N.C., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Independence Group, LLC (FIG), a leading financial services conglomerate working with independent financial advisors and insurance companies, specializing in annuities, long-term care, and life insurance products, is pleased to announce Jeremy Green will lead its Advanced Strategies division as Director.

FIG's Advanced Strategies division was created to assist financial professionals with the complexities associated with the business owner and affluent marketplaces and navigate the unprecedented changes to federal tax law currently being proposed. While it has many uses and applications, life insurance can be especially effective for affluent individuals, families, and companies looking to mitigate risk and take advantage of potential tax savings.

Jeremy brings over two decades of experience in advanced estate and business planning, collaborating with professional advisors, business owners, and other clients with significant assets. He helps clients integrate and clarify their combined business, estate, philanthropic, tax, investment and life insurance plans. Prior to joining FIG, he served as wealth strategist with Wealth Strategist Designs. Additionally, as a paid expert witness, Jeremy has testified on the proper design and execution of advanced wealth and insurance planning techniques in FINRA three-judge panel arbitration and litigation in US Federal District Court.

Jeremy graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism using the GI Bill after serving in the United States Army's Second Infantry Division stationed in the Republic of Korea. His professional qualifications include admittance to practice before the IRS as an Enrolled Agent, being a Certified Financial Planner®, Certified Trust Financial Advisor, Certified Employee Benefit Specialist, Chartered Life Underwriter, Accredited Estate Planner, as well as a graduate of the Institute of Certified Bankers National Graduate Trust School, the American Institute of Banker's Personal Trust School and graduate of the American College's Master of Science in Financial Services degree program.

FIG CO-CEO Mike Mullan said: "At FIG, our Advanced Strategies team of tax and estate planners are here to help our financial professionals bring their clients unique solutions that provide better overall outcomes. This is a particularly interesting and complex time, with potential new tax regulations pending, and we are excited to have Jeremy on board to continue to bring innovative products to our clients, coupled with best-in-class service."

Director of Advanced Strategies Jeremy Green said: "I am thrilled to join the Advanced Strategies team and continue to bring FIG's wealth management and tax expertise to clients in the most comprehensive manner, utilizing the offerings of the FIG platform. We aim to help our financial advisors eliminate millions of dollars in unnecessary present and future combined fees, estate, income and capital gains taxes for their clients by restructuring how assets are owned, redoing business operating agreements to preserve otherwise lost tax cost basis, simplifying the number and complexity of existing trust arrangements, fixing poorly designed and maintained life insurance policies, and reducing excessive investment management expenses."

About Financial Independence Group, LLC

FIG is a financial services conglomerate and national leader in the independent marketing organization (IMO) and field marketing organization (FMO) industry. Privately held and independently owned, our fixed insurance solutions help the independent, licensed financial professional guide their retail investment clients to an optimal retirement plan. FIG has provided solutions for over 45 years, specializing in guaranteed income, asset protection, and multi-generational planning. Over 3,000 professionals across the US access our more than 70 top-rated carriers to design fixed index annuity, fixed annuity, life insurance, care planning, and disability income solutions to best fit the interests of their clients.

For more information, please visit www.FIGMarketing.com.

