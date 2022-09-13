FIG ELEVATES SAMANTHA DEEVY TO LEAD STRATEGY

Deevy's Promotion Signals Next Chapter in Agency's Growth Plan

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FIG, an independent creative agency, today announced Samantha Deevy has been promoted to lead its integrated strategy department to continue to meet the growing needs of the agency's clients. In this newly created role, Deevy will be charged to take FIG's creative-first, data-powered approach to deliver strategy with clients and across all account teams.

"Samantha is a unicorn in the advertising world because she has media, communications and brand strategy experience and will now lead our integrated strategy department," said Judith Carr-Rodriguez, Partner & CEO. "At FIG, we think that radical integration is what is required to be effective storytellers for the information age, and Samantha is the only leader that can do that vision justice."

"I'm thrilled to be moving into this new role and excited to help define the next chapter of FIG's strategy work," said Deevy. "I look forward to crafting a modern, integrated strategic discipline where an understanding of people, culture, and technology sits at the heart of what we do."

Deevy joined FIG nearly two years ago from Droga5, having worked on iconic accounts such as, Game of Thrones, The New York Times, and Google Pixel accounts. Prior to FIG, she was most recently a group communications strategy director at Droga5. She also held roles at PHD and Digitas North America.

About FIG

An independent creative agency, FIG leverages the power of storytelling to help build today's most salient brands. Using its proprietary StoryData™ tool to deconstruct communications and behaviors, FIG helps clients make smarter creative decisions. In essence, FIG harnesses the effectiveness of data, and the smarts of its senior teams, to push the boundaries of creativity, and ultimately enact change.

