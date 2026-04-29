Fig Factor Media Announces Launch of "Latinas in Construction Vol. II"

Award-Winning Real Estate Broker and Author Showcases New Inspiring Stories

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and award-winning real estate broker and investor Tina Marie Hernandez announces the launch of Latinas in Construction Vol. II, a new edition featuring authors sharing their personal journeys of challenges and successes in the construction industry. These women represent a variety of roles, including CEOs, project managers, and trades leaders.

Author and award-winning real estate broker and investor Tina Marie Hernandez launches "Latinas in Construction Vol. II", a new anthology featuring authors who share their personal journeys of challenges and successes in the construction industry.

"As a woman working in both commercial real estate and construction, I've often been one of the few at the table—but never the least capable. Latinas in Construction Vol. II was created so young women can see what's possible when you refuse to limit yourself. I want them to know that there is no industry they can't step into, no room they don't belong in, and no vision too big to build. If we can see it, we can achieve it—and now they have real stories to prove it," said Hernandez, co-owner of OMNI Construction Services.

Hernandez's background managing government assets, personal investment projects, and development initiatives sparked her interest in the construction industry. She is also a broker with eXp, a global real estate firm, where she helps investors build and strategically sell their portfolios.

Vol. II introduces readers to these new authors:

Karina Villaseñor

Jessica Lemus

Carolina Alvarez

Christina Arredondo

Carmen Gonzalez

Wendy Preciado

Nohemi Chavez

Marisela Medina

Isaly Juanche

Sonia Ramirez

Monica Sanchez

Tina Marie Hernandez - Main Author

Anna M. Sauceda - Foreword Contributor

According to The National Association of Home Builders, data from the 2023 American Community Survey shows that Hispanics represent nearly one-third (32 %) of the construction labor force.

"Hispanics make up a powerful force in the construction industry, yet remain underrepresented where it matters most: ownership and leadership," Hernandez added. "As a Latina in both commercial real estate and construction, I've seen firsthand that we don't just belong on the job site—we belong at the decision-making table. Latinas in Construction Vol. II was created to inspire more women to not only step into this industry, but to lead, build, and own within it. Representation is important—but ownership is how we create true generational impact."

Hernandez is also passionate about helping first-time buyers achieve their home ownership, guiding clients in building investment portfolios, and educating the Hispanic community on wealth-building opportunities through real estate. Her contributions have earned her recognition as a national coach with the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and as a Southwest Region co-chair. NAHREP, a San Diego-based nonprofit, advances sustainable Hispanic homeownership through entrepreneurial spirit, cultural heritage, and member advocacy.

"We are proof that anything is possible—but possibility requires participation," Hernandez said. "We will mentor, teach, and create access. But success in this industry requires grit. The door may open, but you must decide to walk through it and stay in the fight."

For more information, visit the Latinas in Construction website.

About Latinas in Construction:

Dive into the inspiring anthology, Latinas in Construction and now Latinas in Construction Vol. II, where powerful narratives unfold, showcasing the resilience, innovation, and leadership of Latina trailblazers in the male-dominated realm of construction. From overcoming challenges to shaping a future where diversity thrives, these stories illuminate the extraordinary journeys of women who are not just building structures but transforming the very landscape of opportunity. Join us on a journey of empowerment, as these remarkable Latinas redefine success, challenge stereotypes, and construct a legacy of strength and aspiration in the construction industry, reminding us that anything is possible cuando le echas ganas! For more information, visit the Latina in Construction website.

About Fig Factor Media:

Fig Factor Media Publishing is an international publishing company with a "beeping" heart. Fig Factor Media has helped many authors achieve and support their dream of impacting their communities in the United States, Mexico, and Europe. Fig Factor Media is the official publisher of Today's Inspired Latina. For more information, www.figfactormedia.com.

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SOURCE Fig Factor Media