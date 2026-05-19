Fig Factor Media Launches Today's Inspired Leader Vol. VI, Celebrating Stories of Leadership and Impact

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International publishing firm Fig Factor Media announces the launch of Today's Inspired Leader Vol. VI, the latest edition of its Today's Inspired Leaders anthology series.

Several authors from Today's Inspired Leader Vol. VI gather to celebrate the book’s recent launch in Chicago. From the back row are Luis Moreno, Alfonso Barrera, Rosita Marinez, Brenda Duran, Elizabeth Villarreal-Moreno, Hilda Jordan, Leticia Aguilar, and Ben Sauceda. In the front row are Julie Schmidt, Jacqueline S. Ruiz, the book series creator, and Giovanna Diaz-Orofino. Additional contributing authors not pictured are Gina Diaz, Marlen Kakkori, Monica Lopez Gonzalez, and Dr. Beth Marranzini.

Created by Fig Factor Media CEO Jacqueline S. Ruiz, the series highlights the stories of local, regional, and national leaders across a variety of businesses, industries, nonprofit organizations, and communities. Each author shares their perspective on leadership, using personal experiences and life journeys as examples to inspire readers in achieving their own professional and personal goals. The series has grown to include more than 50 authors.

"Since I was a little girl, I have been fascinated by the concept of leadership," Ruiz explained. "I have read countless books that shaped my interest in recognizing leaders around me. I have also attended workshops, conferences, and earned certifications focused on leadership. As a publisher and author, it is truly an honor to share these remarkable stories, which remind me why I fell in love with leadership in the first place. Readers will appreciate how we have captured the essence of each contributing author—their journeys, insights, and advice. I am grateful for the platform to elevate their narratives and demonstrate that anyone can answer the call of leadership, anytime, anywhere."

"Today's Inspired Leader Vol. VI" presents chapters by the following authors:

Luis Moreno

Alfonso Barrera

Ben Sauceda

Brenda Duran

Leticia Aguilar

Hilda Jordan

Giovanna Diaz-Orofino

Rosita Marinez

Julie Schmidt

Dr. Beth Marranzini

Elizabeth Villarreal-Moreno

Gina Diaz

Marlen Ulrika Elisabet Kakkori

Monica Lopez Gonzalez

For more information about the "Today's Inspired Leader" book series, visit http://www.todaysinspiredleader.com.

About "Today's Inspired Leader":

Spun with inspiration, priceless wisdom, and humor, the "Today's Inspired Leader" book series is a collection of stories that depict men and women at their best—achieving success, learning from failures, and finding the path to a life of significance within their work, families, and communities. For more information, visit https://todaysinspiredleader.com/.

About Fig Factor Media:

Fig Factor Media Publishing is an international publishing company with a "beeping" heart. Fig Factor Media has helped many authors achieve and support their dream of impacting their communities in the United States, Mexico, and Europe. Fig Factor Media is the official publisher of Today's Inspired Latina. For information, visit http://www.figfactormedia.com.

Media Contact:

Marie Lazzara

JJR Marketing

630-400-3361

[email protected]

SOURCE Fig Factor Media Publishing