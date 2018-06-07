FIG Partners Announces SBA 504 Loan Purchase Program

ATLANTA, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FIG Partners, one of the nation's premier investment banking and research firms specializing in community banks, today announced its new SBA 504 Loan Purchase Program.
The program enables community banks to sell first lien Commercial Real Estate (CRE) loans originated through the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) 504 Loan Program.
"FIG's SBA 504 Loan Purchase Program is the firm's latest solution for helping community banks manage their balance sheet and demonstrate liquidity," said FIG CEO Geoffrey Hodgson. "FIG continues to develop innovative new services to enable management teams to achieve all of their strategic objectives."
The program is available nationwide and under the following terms:
- All property types will be considered
- Includes fixed- or floating-rate, up to 25-year term
- Targeted pool size up to $100 million
- Transactions close within 30-45 days
- Servicing released
- Pricing is based on prevailing market rates and pre-payment penalty structure
Click here for more information or call 404.601.7248.
About FIG Partners
FIG Partners LLC is one of the nation's premier investment banking and research firms specializing in community banks. Headquartered in Atlanta, FIG has offices in Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New Jersey and Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information, call 404.601.7200 or visit www.figpartners.com.
