Fig, the food as medicine company, officially launches its revolutionary mobile app, opening a new world of food opportunity for those with dietary restrictions.

The Fig app helps you find food you CAN eat at grocery stores, regardless of how complex your dietary needs are.

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fig app, the most comprehensive food scanner and discovery app available, officially launches today, offering simpler and more well-informed grocery trips to the estimated 40-60% of Americans living with dietary restrictions. It marks an important step on Fig's journey to enable "food as medicine" everywhere – helping everyone feel their best through food.

Co-Founders Max Rebarber and Andrew Hollar envisioned a world where it didn't take hours to find the food that fits all your needs. "For an overwhelming number of people, food is complicated, frustrating, dangerous and isolating. I can relate – from 2014 to 2017, I sought help for my severe GI symptoms from more than 20 doctors. Eventually, I turned to medical diets and for the first time in three years, I finally felt like myself again," explains Co-Founder, Andrew Hollar. "However, it wasn't easy. I needed to avoid hundreds of ingredients, and I'd spend hours searching the grocery store. We knew there had to be a better way

It turns out they weren't alone in that vision. Engineers, designers, dietitians, and everyday people with various dietary needs reached out to help build the solution of their dreams, Fig.

The team released the beta version of Fig in November 2021. Within five months, over 110,000 people used Fig without the team spending a dollar on advertising. Today, the brand unveils an updated visual identity and an even simpler interface, to help people scan, shop, and search the world of food with ease.

What makes Fig unique and beloved is that you can select from over 2,500 options to create your "Fig" – whether you're following a Low FODMAP diet, have a cashew allergy, and/or are intolerant to citric acid. You can then browse through products that match your needs at over 100 grocery stores and analyze ingredient labels in under a second – for free.

More than just an app, the Fig team is building towards a world where everyone can use their Fig wherever food decisions are made – enabling personalized experiences within online grocery stores, recipe websites, restaurant menus, and more. "By simplifying complex medical diets to a simple green, yellow, and red education system, we have laid the foundation to power accessible food as medicine everywhere." said Co-Founder Max. "We're ready to help millions find joy and health through food."

Learn more at foodisgood.com or download the free app (available on iOS and Android in the US) at https://fig.app.link/

About Fig

Fig is a venture-backed technology company created by a group of people with dietary restrictions, passionate about helping everyone feel their best through food.

