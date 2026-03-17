NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fig.1 Beauty launches on Sephora.com today, marking a major milestone in the brand's expansion into prestige beauty retail. Dermatologist-developed and clinically tested for efficacy, Fig.1 is designed to rival prestige skincare at a fraction of the cost. Following early pharmacy distribution, the brand expanded into global prestige retail, including successful launches with MECCA (Australia/New Zealand) and Cult Beauty (UK).

Fig.1 Beauty Brings Derm-Created, Prestige-Level Skincare to Sephora.com — Without the Prestige Prices

With eight SKUs debuting on Sephora.com, Fig.1 introduces a streamlined regimen featuring clinically proven actives and barrier-supportive formulas. Each product is dermatologist-developed, third-party tested, and transparently labeled with ingredient percentages and expected timelines to build long-term trust. The launch meets growing demand within prestige retail for dermatologist-developed skincare that delivers clinical results at an affordable price point.

"Launching on Sephora.com allows us to bring our defining level of scientific rigor to a broader audience, making dermatologist-developed skincare more affordable and accessible without compromising safety or results," says practicing dermatologist and Fig.1's Chief Product Development Officer, Dr. Panta Rouhani Schaffer, MD, PhD, MPH, FAAD.

"We built Fig.1 to prove that effective skincare shouldn't require prestige prices," says Kimmy Scotti, Co-Founder of Fig.1. "Many luxury skincare products cost hundreds of dollars without delivering better results. Fig.1 was created to bring dermatologist-developed skincare to consumers at prices that make consistent use possible. Launching at Sephora puts us directly alongside our favorite prestige brands, where we believe our formulas truly compete."

Fig.1's product lineup ranges from $26–$66, with lower-priced refills, and spans daily essentials to advanced treatments including:

Refills are available for most SKUs, reinforcing Fig.1's commitment to planet-friendly design and long-term routine building. Airless, light-tight packaging preserves ingredient stability, ensuring formulas perform through final use.

Fig.1 is now proudly available as a "Clean Planet Aware" brand on Sephora.com, delivering clinically proven skincare without the prestige price tag.

About Fig.1 Beauty

Fig.1 Beauty is a dermatologist-founded skincare brand created by Dr. Panta Rouhani Schaffer and Kimmy Scotti. The brand develops clinically tested skincare formulas using proven active ingredients at accessible price points, with refillable packaging designed to reduce environmental waste.

For additional information about Fig.1 Beauty, visit www.fig-1.co .

Media Contact: Elsa Javenes, [email protected]

SOURCE Fig.1 Beauty