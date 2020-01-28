Figaro Media Launch Mobile Story Formats with ADYOULIKE

PARIS, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Figaro Media, the leading French digital media publisher, which has 37.7M Unique Views per month*, is to launch the innovation, which allows advertisers to broadcast their Social Media Stories on the group's 13 media sites, at the heart of editorial content.

These three new formats are based on ADYOULIKE & Clipr technology.

Thanks to Figaro Media's Stories formats, advertisers can choose the dissemination context and thus ensure the Brand Safety of their campaigns.

It is also possible to use standard tracking tools used by most media agencies, in order to facilitate performance analysis and ensure total transparency in the value chain.

InFeed Stories: stories are drawn from social networks and disseminated directly to the heart of the articles via a classic IAB format (300x600).

InFeed Caroussel Stories: sponsored stories appear in the middle of editorial stories. It is possible for the advertiser to choose the delivery context.

Sponsored Stories: the advertiser has a co-branded story opening, then a full screen advertising position within the editorial story.

Figaro Media is strengthening its offer based on the quality of the advertiser experience, attention, reach and transparency.

The Stories format, widely acclaimed by users, used by the editorial offices of Le Figaro and Madame Figaro have seen their attendance grow exponentially since their launch in 2017.

The group's applications and recently in open web on AMP.

ADYOULIKE, the leading native technology platform, has been an expert in In-Feed advertising since 2011. By creating In-Feed Stories the company is committed to offering an immersive format that combines the best social experience of the Social Stories format and the quality publisher environment of the ADYOULIKE unified network on the Open Web.

About ADYOULIKE

ADYOULIKE is the leading global in-feed native advertising platform. Launched in 2011, it is a pioneer in native technology and creating advertising experiences for users that mirror the websites they are visiting. Using its own native supply-side platform (SSP) and native technology platform, the company enables brands to scale native advertising campaigns across premium publishers, while publishers benefit from access to ADYOULIKE's marketplace and leading technology.

ADYOULIKE has main offices in Paris, London & New York.

* Médiamétrie // Netratings, Global Internet, October 2019.

