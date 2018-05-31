FigBytes Inc. Launches Webinar With Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport: 'Sustainability Leadership, Data Efficiency & Engagement in Aviation'

GATINEAU, Quebec, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FigBytes Inc. ("FigBytes" or "the company"), the leading developer of enterprise, cloud-based strategic sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) software, announced today that it is holding a webinar with two of its clients: Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, (DFW), among the top five busiest airports in the world, and AECOM, a premier, fully integrated global infrastructure firm.

The webinar will frame key challenges unique to the aviation sector, such as Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA), but the themes and solutions are easily relatable to other sectors. The expert panel will share insights from the perspectives of client, business advisory and software solutions. The panel will reveal how to manage the relationships between each entity to achieve efficiencies and streamlining of processes for strategic planning, sustainability/CSR data collection, curating and reporting.

AECOM's Craig Riley, Director, Sustainability Services said: "AECOM has a strong heritage in Aviation. We've seen first-hand the efforts that airports are leading to advance sustainability as well as the challenges faced by aviation professionals in managing these programs and communicating progress. With demand for air travel set to double (IATA) over the next two decades, airports need to be ready for the growing number of air travelers and the environmental impact that this will make. Now is the time for airports and cities to plan for the future, to help create a sustainable world that preserves and enhances the environment we all live in."

Ted Dhillon, FigBytes' CEO & Head of Services said: "Working closely with clients from planning to implementation, I have the benefit of seeing the evolution of disjointed data silos and static annual reporting evolve into more efficient teams able to see the big picture and incremental progress along the way to sustainable goals and targets. Having a clear roadmap to these goals will not only result in efficiency and financial savings for organizations like DFW and AECOM, but contribute to mankind's greater challenge to significantly reduce carbon emissions, strive towards renewable energy, and level the playing field when it comes to gender, racial and financial inequities."

DFW has been working with FigBytes' sustainability platform since 2016 to track energy use, carbon emissions and key corporate sustainability KPIs. It is currently expanding the use of the platform to include other social and operational data and to map these to both the sustainability strategy and executive perspectives.

The 60-minute interactive webinar will highlight elements of the airport's journey from complex data silos to an efficient, integrated data collection, analysis and communication platform presenting an elegant visualization of strategy, data, reporting and brand.

This webinar will be hosted by FigBytes Inc. on June 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. PST (2:00 p.m. EST).

