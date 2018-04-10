FigBytes Inc. Selected by the State of Minnesota as Sustainability Software Provider

GATINEAU, Quebec, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FigBytes ("FigBytes" or "the company"), the leading cloud-based strategic sustainability/CSR software platform, today announced it has been selected by the state of Minnesota's Office of Enterprise Sustainability, a division of the Department of Administration ("the State"), to implement their state-wide sustainability plan on FigBytes' software platform. The state will use the FigBytes sustainability platform to create and link between the key strategic aspects of their sustainability goals, levers and metrics and to collect and process data on focus areas such as greenhouse gas emissions.

FigBytes won a competitive tender for a sustainability data collection and performance tracking system for the State of Minnesota's Office of Enterprise Sustainability, a division of the Department of Administration. The project aim is to implement the state sustainability plan throughout the major elements of government with an initial focus on 28 government departments. Subsequent phases will entail rolling in cities, schools and other major infrastructure and organizations. The project implementation will start in April 2018.

FigBytes CEO Colin Grant said: "The State of Minnesota's sustainability plan is both ambitious and inspiring. It is very exciting to be involved in a unique joining of the dots from state level out to include a wide variety of organizations representing a blueprint for other states as they increase their efforts towards addressing some of the key challenges of 21st century. The vision to apply sustainability throughout the state's culture will support the citizens of Minnesota by providing a clear strategy of maintaining economic viability, exercising social responsibility and preserving their natural resources for generations to come. FigBytes is proud to have the opportunity to be a part of the state's journey to sustainability leadership."

The FigBytes sustainability platform provides sustainability/CSR professionals from the field of the supply chain to the boardroom with a fully integrated, scalable suite of powerful cloud-based sustainability capabilities, including environmental and social data management, strategy mapping and visualizations, and communication with stakeholders. All of these elements are linked together to provide a strategic sustainability approach. The solution is supported by a services team that is consistently recognized for providing unsurpassed customer support.

About FigBytes

FigBytes is a leading SaaS sustainability/CSR software company which helps its clients integrate the principles of environmental sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) into their core strategies and brand. FigBytes is the only platform that includes the United Nations Global Goals as an embedded framework within their platform. FigBytes replaces outdated, disconnected reporting tools with a cloud-based system that can transform raw data into intuitive and beautiful visualizations of strategy, performance and brand. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada, with clients and partners located internationally. To learn more about the FigBytes' solution, visit www.figbytes.com.

For more information on the State of Minnesota, visit https://mn.gov/admin/government/sustainability/.

