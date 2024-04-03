FigBytes Named a Leader in Sustainability Management Software Report by Independent Research Firm

FigBytes received highest scores possible in the ESG strategy, vision, roadmap, pricing flexibility and transparency, workflow creation, ESG supplier management and supplier engagement criteria

OTTAWA, ON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - FigBytes, creators of the leading Sustainability Platform for impact-focused organizations, today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sustainability Management Software, Q2 20241. FigBytes achieved the highest possible scores across seven criteria in Forrester's evaluation of sustainability management software vendors. FigBytes is part of AMCS, a leading global supplier of integrated cloud-based software and vehicle technology for the environmental, utilities, resource, and recycling industries.

In the report, Forrester Research, Inc. evaluated 13 of the most significant vendors in the Sustainability Management Software market based on 24 criteria that address each vendor's current offering, strategy, and market presence. This report shows how each provider measures up and helps sustainability professionals select the right one for their needs.

The Forrester Wave™ report notes that "FigBytes' market-setting vision includes addressing critical current and future customer pain points, including pricing, a product carbon footprint module, a supplier engagement portal, and report-builder capabilities. FigBytes features a strong roadmap centered on regulatory compliance and adopting emerging technologies, such as using AI for supply chain data accuracy."

"We're pleased to be recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave for Sustainability Management Software," said Ted Dhillon, co-founder of FigBytes and Global Head of ESG at AMCS. "We believe this distinction is a testament to our unwavering commitment to not only advancing sustainability initiatives across industries but also to our innovative approach in leveraging technology in order for our clients to make meaningful and measurable environmental impact. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that our sustainability platform not only meets but exceeds the expectations and requirements of our clients, equipping them with the tools necessary to navigate their sustainability journey and compliance reporting with confidence and clarity. Finally, we're confident this acknowledgment serves as a beacon of our dedication to fostering a more sustainable future, and we're inspired to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in sustainability management software."

In this evaluation, FigBytes received the highest scores possible in the ESG strategy, vision, roadmap, pricing flexibility and transparency, workflow creation, ESG supplier management, and supplier engagement criteria. The Forrester Wave™ report notes that "FigBytes is a solid partner for organizations looking for an integrated platform for comprehensive sustainability management with strong focus on workflow creation, data integration, analytics, and reporting."

"FigBytes has very quickly become a central part of the AMCS Group, and we're very pleased with this recognition as a leader in the Forrester Wave for Sustainability Management software," explains Florian Lichtwald, Operating Partner and Head of ESG and EHS at AMCS. "The expertise of our ESG team and our innovative sustainability solutions significantly bolster the AMCS portfolio. Together, we enhance support for our clients in achieving their growth and sustainability goals, and in complying with global ESG regulations."

AMCS (FigBytes) Sustainability Platform ensures organizations can collect, centralize, and calculate all their ESG and sustainability data in one platform for real insights they can use, track, and share. Whether they're tackling one sustainability challenge or many, the platform simplifies sustainability for organizations. With the AMCS (FigBytes) Sustainability Platform, organizations are prepared for evolving regulations with a single, scalable platform so their technology investment grows with their program.

About FigBytes

FigBytes empowers impact-focused organizations to make positive change for people and the planet. The FigBytes Sustainability Platform transforms complex environmental, social, and governance information into simple reporting and functional insights by capturing operational and supplier data in a central, secure, cloud-based platform that manages strategy, automates framework reporting, and simplifies stakeholder engagement, for climate, water, and beyond. FigBytes has been part of the AMCS Group since October 2023. To learn more, visit https://figbytes.com/

About AMCS

AMCS is a market leader in integrated software and vehicle technology for the environmental, waste, recycling, and resource industries and provides optimization solutions for the broader transportation and logistics market. AMCS helps more than 4,000 customers worldwide reduce operating costs, increase asset utilization, optimize margins, and improve customer service. The company's enterprise software and SaaS solutions deliver digital innovation to the emerging circular economy around the world. Learn more at www.amcsgroup.com

