FigBytes Positioned as an Innovator by Independent Analyst Firm

News provided by

FigBytes Inc.

19 Jul, 2023, 09:30 ET

Green Quadrant for ESG Reporting and Data Management Software Highlights FigBytes' Strengths Across Several Key Capabilities and Momentum Categories

OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FigBytes, creators of the leading Sustainability Platform for impact-focused organizations, today announced its inclusion in independent research and consulting firm Verdantix's latest Green Quadrant for ESG Reporting and Data Management Software 20231.

Verdantix notes FigBytes' particular strength in the engagement tools it offers, giving it the second highest score of the 20 solutions identified in the report. Verdantix also highlighted FigBytes' above average score in voluntary reporting, materiality assessments, as well as ESG and sustainability performance management capabilities.

This report provides a detailed, fact-based comparison of the 20 most prominent ESG reporting and data management software vendors. Based on the proprietary Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology, the analysis encompasses two-hour live briefings, desktop research and vendor responses to a 115-point questionnaire covering 15 capability and 11 market momentum categories.

"Corporates are facing an increasing amount of regulation and pressure from stakeholders," said Jessica Pransky, Principal Analyst, Verdantix.  "Reporting on ESG and sustainability metrics for environmental topics as well as social and governance issues is an absolute necessity. Furthermore, ESG data management is more and more critical for corporates to make decisions on how they drive sustainability performances across their businesses and value chains. As a result, ESG reporting and data management software has shifted from being 'nice to have' to 'must have' for many corporates."

In addition to FigBytes' platform capabilities, the report also highlights the company's customer support, dedicated customer success manager, 24-hour support, instructor-led training and its comprehensive approach to implementation.

"The ESG reporting and data management landscape is rapidly evolving, across all industries and jurisdictions," explains Ted Dhillon, CEO and co-founder, FigBytes. "The challenges organizations face today and the frameworks they're reporting to, will continue to change. Considering this, a unified, modular platform approach is one of the best ways an organization can future-proof their ESG and sustainability program. I thank Verdantix for their ongoing commitment to raising awareness about sustainability solutions and acknowledging the power of a fully integrated ESG platform for organizations."

FigBytes' customers mentioned in the report include AECOM, Akamai, Ford Motor Company, Horizon, and Toyota Tsusho.

Get The Report

The Green Quadrant: ESG Reporting and Data Management Software report is available for download from Verdantix website (subscription is required).

About FigBytes

FigBytes empowers impact-focused organizations to make positive change for people and the planet. The FigBytes Sustainability Platform transforms complex environmental, social, and governance information into simple reporting and functional insights by capturing operational and supplier data in a central, secure, cloud-based platform that manages strategy, automates framework reporting, and simplifies stakeholder engagement, for climate, water, and beyond. To learn more, visit https://figbytes.com/

1 Verdantix Green Quadrant: ESG Reporting and Data Management Software report, July 17, 2023

SOURCE FigBytes Inc.

