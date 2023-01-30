FigBytes Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Sustainability Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading sustainability management vendors.

SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading sustainability management vendors. FigBytes, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named FigBytes as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global sustainability management market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Namrata Deshmukh, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "FigBytes offers an integrated ESG reporting platform that develops strategy, harmonizes data, tracks progress, and involves stakeholders at every phase. Its ESG reporting platform solves many ESG challenges with tools that seamlessly scale with businesses' sustainability programs. FigBytes enables organizations to drive purpose through analytics and actionable business insights, which delivers accountability across the organization. The company has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix of the sustainability management market."

"We're pleased to be named the leader in the SPARK Matrix for Sustainability Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions," said Ted Dhillon, CEO and co-founder, FigBytes. "Sustainability leaders face many challenges as they work toward their sustainability goals and commitments. Misaligned or unrealistic climate-related goals, collecting data, changing regulations and mandatory reporting requirements such as BRSR in India, as well as heightened expectations and stakeholder focus on an organization's impacts and progress are just a few of these challenges. FigBytes simplifies this entire process by providing the tools and insights organizations need to reach their sustainability goals."

With the FigBytes ESG Insight Platform, organizations manage environmental challenges like carbon and water, and social programs like diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and philanthropy, supplier transparency, as well as governance factors, all while reducing their reporting burden and regulatory risk, and meeting emerging disclosure requirements.

Sustainability management, also known as corporate sustainability, encompasses organizational strategies, operational expertise, competencies, behaviors, and cultures. It focuses on coordinating and managing social, economic, and environmental demands and concerns to achieve a corporation's ethical success and long-term viability.

Apart from providing value to shareholders and investors, companies are under increased scrutiny to enhance their corporate value and positively contribute to environmental and sustainability goals. With the help of sustainability management software, companies can estimate, minimize, and offset their greenhouse gas emissions using digital technologies based on global carbon accounting standards. Enterprises utilize sustainability management software to reduce carbon emissions and provide more environmentally friendly output. Moreover, sustainability management software provides businesses tools for sustainability program insights, ensures regulatory compliance, drives efficiency, and offers cost-saving opportunities across the organization.

About FigBytes

FigBytes helps companies and governments plan, track and fulfill goals along their environmental, social, governance (ESG) journey. Its ESG Insight Platform helps integrate strategy, align data, and report on progress while engaging stakeholders.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

